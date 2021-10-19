GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Following closing, the combined company will be known as Mirion Technologies, Inc. and its Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”, respectively.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH) today announced that its stockholders approved the proposals that were conditions to closing of the previously announced business combination with Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion” or the “Company”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The deadline for GSAH stockholders to withdraw any election to have their shares redeemed in connection with the Business Combination will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Stockholders who wish to withdraw a redemption request should contact GSAH’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by email at mzimkind@continentalstock.com.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Mirion is currently a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its initial public offering, raising $750 million from investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

