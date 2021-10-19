checkAd

WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 18:00  |  26   |   |   

WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs

WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and NFTs platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams

GENEVA / New York – October 19, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that its cybersecurity technology secures its fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency that has the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options, and special NFT designs.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Other current models do not provide NFT buyers with blockchain-based tokens that truly represent the asset they’re buying on the platforms, as what they are getting is access to links on other company websites to verify their tokens. If these companies disappear or a hacker breaks into these websites, any NFT value could suddenly disappear, and the collector will not be able to get it back.

To provide options to these issues, last month WISeKey joined forces with Polygon to offer Trusted NFTs solutions. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains.  The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network’s scalability issues.  

Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios, the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today's top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps. The WISeKey high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's cybersecurity.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and NFTs platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...