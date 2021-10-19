WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs

WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and NFTs platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams

GENEVA / New York – October 19, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that its cybersecurity technology secures its fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency that has the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options, and special NFT designs.



The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Other current models do not provide NFT buyers with blockchain-based tokens that truly represent the asset they’re buying on the platforms, as what they are getting is access to links on other company websites to verify their tokens. If these companies disappear or a hacker breaks into these websites, any NFT value could suddenly disappear, and the collector will not be able to get it back.

To provide options to these issues, last month WISeKey joined forces with Polygon to offer Trusted NFTs solutions. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network’s scalability issues.

Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios , the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today's top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps. The WISeKey high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community requires someone like Polygon, whose ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism are essential in meeting the demands of WISeKey's cybersecurity.