Net Asset Value(s)

19 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 15 October 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 97.26 pence.

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 94.76 pence.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        



