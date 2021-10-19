checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at Upcoming Bispecific Antibody and Immunology Conferences

New Data Supporting Bispecific Antibody Checkpoint Inhibitor Platform (BiCKI) and Bifunctional Therapy Targeting PD1 and IL-7 (BiCKI-IL-7) For Cancer Immunotherapy

NANTES, France, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer Nicolas Poirier will present the latest preclinical progress on the bispecific antibody platform BiCKI and on the first BiCKI product, BiCKI-IL-7, a bifunctional anti-PD-1/interleukin-7 (IL-7) fusion protein, at three upcoming international antibody and immunology conferences.

The different presentations show that T cells which recognize neoantigens in human lung or melanoma tumors poorly express IL-7R and on the contrary, express a high level of PD-1 receptors. Particularly in patients refractory to anti-PD1 immunotherapies, modern immunology tools report that these tumor-specific T cells are more metabolically stressed and pro-apoptotic. Additional data demonstrate that selectively providing the pro-survival cytokine IL-7 to these PD-1+ tumor-specific T cells induces long-term survival, proliferation and responses without signs of T cell exhaustion, as well as a robust memory anti-tumor response in vivo in different preclinical models.

Event: PEGS Europe (Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit), Barcelona and virtual - November 2 - 4, 2021
Presentation time: November 4 at 15:20 CET
Session: Immunocytokines and ligands
Title : “Anti-PD1/IL7 Bifunctional, “in Cis-Delivery” of Interleukin-7 to PD1+ T Cells Overcome Anti-PD1 Resistance”  

The presentation will discuss i) the rationale behind the design of an immunocytokine platform for optimized bi-functional antagonist antibodies, ii) how IL-7 revives the cancer immunity cycle and reinvigorates exhausted T cells and human TILs, and iii) how the 'In-cis delivery' of IL-7 to PD1+ T cells overcomes anti-PD1 resistance in immunocompetent or humanized mice models.

Event: Festival of Biologics, Basel - November 9 - 11, 2021
Presentation time: November 10 at 14:20 CET
Session: Antibodies for Immunotherapy
Title : Bispecific anti-PD1/IL7 preclinical evaluation”

The presentation will focus on the preclinical efficacy of BiCKIIL-7v in immunocompetent tumor models partially sensitive or refractory to checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD1 or PDL1. More details on the long-term and durable effect of BiCKIIL-7v will be provided, in particular how it preferentially increases the number and infiltration in the tumor of stem-like memory CD8 T cells expressing the hallmark TCF1 marker as well as IL-7R and PD1.

