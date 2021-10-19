checkAd

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Ticker:OPTI) today announced on Friday October 15th, 2021 the company filed a complaint in the New York District Court against Corporate Event Management Ltd, Assure …

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Ticker:OPTI) today announced on Friday October 15th, 2021 the company filed a complaint in the New York District Court against Corporate Event Management Ltd, Assure Global LLC d/b/a We Shield. Other parties are also named in the complaint. The specifics of the filing are specified within the actual filed complaint.

Case 1:21-cv-08530 Document 1

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668739/OPTEC-INTERNATIONAL-Inc-Information- ...

21.09.21Optec International Optec's Z2O Division Territories Report
