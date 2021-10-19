checkAd

10 Holiday Lighting Events Awarded Grants from ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 18:14  |  19   |   |   

Recognizing the importance of cultural holiday celebrations and how they can positively impact communities, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announce grants of up to $2,500 to 10 northern Illinois communities as part of the inaugural ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

The grant program was established this year to celebrate identity and culture; provide a platform for intercultural exchange and understanding; encourage respect and open-mindedness for different cultures; develop an appreciation, understanding and respect for what is important to neighbors and provide a pathway for people to gain a sense of belonging to their communities. Powering the Holidays grants can be used for any community holiday lighting event held from Nov. 1, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022. Municipalities, townships, counties and other local governments within the northern Illinois areas ComEd serves were eligible to apply.

“Our neighborhoods are rich in holiday lighting events that celebrate community identity and culture,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are excited to support these events that provide residents with opportunities for interculture exchange and understanding.”

“We are grateful to partner with ComEd to launch this first ever ‘Powering the Holidays’ Program,” said Kevin Wallace, mayor of Bartlett and chairman of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. ”It will be rewarding to see these grants provide communities a sense of unity during the holiday season and help people develop a respect and understanding for different cultures.”

Powering the Holidays is an extension of ComEd’s long-time sponsorship of and support for holiday lighting events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information about Powering the Holidays, visit the Metropolitan Mayor’s Caucus website.

This year’s 10 ComEd Powering the Holidays grant recipients are:

Miracle on Main (Village of Algonquin): The grant will support Algonquin’s Miracle on Main event, which marks the start of the holiday season in the downtown district and includes visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, an ice-sculpting demonstration, community tables with projects, school singers and a tree lighting.

Merry and Bright in Bartlett (Village of Bartlett): In addition to traditional holiday lights and décor, the grant will support Bartlett’s plans to light up the village hall during Diwali, a traditional Hindu Festival of Lights celebrated in early November. Merry and Bright will also honor and celebrate the diversity of the residents that call the village home.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

10 Holiday Lighting Events Awarded Grants from ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Recognizing the importance of cultural holiday celebrations and how they can positively impact communities, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announce grants of up to $2,500 to 10 northern Illinois communities as part of the inaugural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Introducing M1 Pro and M1 Max: the most powerful chips Apple has ever built
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination