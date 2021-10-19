10 Holiday Lighting Events Awarded Grants from ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus

The grant program was established this year to celebrate identity and culture; provide a platform for intercultural exchange and understanding; encourage respect and open-mindedness for different cultures; develop an appreciation, understanding and respect for what is important to neighbors and provide a pathway for people to gain a sense of belonging to their communities. Powering the Holidays grants can be used for any community holiday lighting event held from Nov. 1, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022. Municipalities, townships, counties and other local governments within the northern Illinois areas ComEd serves were eligible to apply.

Recognizing the importance of cultural holiday celebrations and how they can positively impact communities, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus today announce grants of up to $2,500 to 10 northern Illinois communities as part of the inaugural ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

“Our neighborhoods are rich in holiday lighting events that celebrate community identity and culture,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are excited to support these events that provide residents with opportunities for interculture exchange and understanding.”

“We are grateful to partner with ComEd to launch this first ever ‘Powering the Holidays’ Program,” said Kevin Wallace, mayor of Bartlett and chairman of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. ”It will be rewarding to see these grants provide communities a sense of unity during the holiday season and help people develop a respect and understanding for different cultures.”

Powering the Holidays is an extension of ComEd’s long-time sponsorship of and support for holiday lighting events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information about Powering the Holidays, visit the Metropolitan Mayor’s Caucus website.

This year’s 10 ComEd Powering the Holidays grant recipients are:

Miracle on Main (Village of Algonquin): The grant will support Algonquin’s Miracle on Main event, which marks the start of the holiday season in the downtown district and includes visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, an ice-sculpting demonstration, community tables with projects, school singers and a tree lighting.

Merry and Bright in Bartlett (Village of Bartlett): In addition to traditional holiday lights and décor, the grant will support Bartlett’s plans to light up the village hall during Diwali, a traditional Hindu Festival of Lights celebrated in early November. Merry and Bright will also honor and celebrate the diversity of the residents that call the village home.