Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas that HubSpot is the latest marketing technology integration with Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). The Calix integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to tap valuable tools like email, landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture data directly from Marketing Cloud. This rich marketing automation will make it even easier for broadband marketers to develop and deploy targeted omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite subscribers while increasing marketing return on investment (ROI).

This enhancement to the Revenue EDGE will further bolster the turnkey capabilities of Marketing Cloud, which already features integrations with Mailchimp and Facebook. By combining the broadband industry-specific data of Marketing Cloud with HubSpot’s winning inbound marketing methodology, BSPs can create scalable, world-class marketing teams that:

Simplify business processes with marketing automation. This integration makes it easier than ever for broadband marketers to adopt the latest digital marketing strategies. The ability to automate the end-to-end marketing process with Marketing Cloud enables BSPs of all sizes to leverage advanced real-time behavioral insights. This will help them market smarter and achieve incredible ROI so they can grow the value of every dollar invested in marketing campaigns.

Excite subscribers with tailored offerings across channels. HubSpot is an all-in-one CRM platform optimized for inbound marketing. Marketers using its email automation platform together with Marketing Cloud will be able to automate and deploy tailored campaigns to enriched audience segments based on specific events and behaviors, such as regularly exceeding usage limits. These capabilities will eventually expand to include data from other facets of the HubSpot platform, such as landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture campaigns.

Grow ROI and optimize marketing campaigns with actionable insights. The campaign performance dashboard in Marketing Cloud offers end-to-end, real-time visibility into key performance metrics from the HubSpot platform, such as open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates. This seamless reporting gives marketers the data and agility to monitor and optimize their marketing campaigns and grow their ROI.

“With the unified capabilities of Calix Marketing Cloud and HubSpot, we will be able to more easily deliver omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite our customers, build our brand, and grow our business,” said John Hill, manager, ecommerce and communications at GVTC. “We are focused on delivering new and engaging experiences to our customers and this integration will make our marketing team’s job significantly easier. They’ll be able to streamline marketing processes, freeing them to focus on more strategic initiatives, while optimizing resources and driving efficiencies. With Calix, we’re confident that we can execute world-class marketing campaigns that will help us compete and win in a highly competitive environment.”