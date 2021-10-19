checkAd

Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 18:30  |  22   |   |   

Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas that HubSpot is the latest marketing technology integration with Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). The Calix integration with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to tap valuable tools like email, landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture data directly from Marketing Cloud. This rich marketing automation will make it even easier for broadband marketers to develop and deploy targeted omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite subscribers while increasing marketing return on investment (ROI).

This enhancement to the Revenue EDGE will further bolster the turnkey capabilities of Marketing Cloud, which already features integrations with Mailchimp and Facebook. By combining the broadband industry-specific data of Marketing Cloud with HubSpot’s winning inbound marketing methodology, BSPs can create scalable, world-class marketing teams that:

  • Simplify business processes with marketing automation. This integration makes it easier than ever for broadband marketers to adopt the latest digital marketing strategies. The ability to automate the end-to-end marketing process with Marketing Cloud enables BSPs of all sizes to leverage advanced real-time behavioral insights. This will help them market smarter and achieve incredible ROI so they can grow the value of every dollar invested in marketing campaigns.
  • Excite subscribers with tailored offerings across channels. HubSpot is an all-in-one CRM platform optimized for inbound marketing. Marketers using its email automation platform together with Marketing Cloud will be able to automate and deploy tailored campaigns to enriched audience segments based on specific events and behaviors, such as regularly exceeding usage limits. These capabilities will eventually expand to include data from other facets of the HubSpot platform, such as landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture campaigns.
  • Grow ROI and optimize marketing campaigns with actionable insights. The campaign performance dashboard in Marketing Cloud offers end-to-end, real-time visibility into key performance metrics from the HubSpot platform, such as open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates. This seamless reporting gives marketers the data and agility to monitor and optimize their marketing campaigns and grow their ROI.

“With the unified capabilities of Calix Marketing Cloud and HubSpot, we will be able to more easily deliver omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite our customers, build our brand, and grow our business,” said John Hill, manager, ecommerce and communications at GVTC. “We are focused on delivering new and engaging experiences to our customers and this integration will make our marketing team’s job significantly easier. They’ll be able to streamline marketing processes, freeing them to focus on more strategic initiatives, while optimizing resources and driving efficiencies. With Calix, we’re confident that we can execute world-class marketing campaigns that will help us compete and win in a highly competitive environment.”

Seite 1 von 3


Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Marketing Cloud Further Simplifies Omnichannel Campaign Execution With Out-of-the-Box Integration and Automation From HubSpot Building on a decade of investment in the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to deliver an unrivalled pace of broadband innovation, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas that HubSpot is the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Introducing M1 Pro and M1 Max: the most powerful chips Apple has ever built
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:45 UhrCalix Arms Broadband Service Providers To Drive Subscriber Acquisition, Create Upsell and Cross-Sell Opportunities, and Generate Breakthrough Growth With Calix Marketing Cloud Professional Edition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Calix Raises the Bar Again by Announcing The World’s First Carrier-Class Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems, Including Power Over Ethernet, Mesh, and Temperature-Hardened Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Calix Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution Enables Broadband Service Providers to Quickly Capitalize on Massive Growth Opportunity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution Strategy That Will Enable Broadband Service Providers To Crush Consumer-Direct Competitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21In Just One Year, MidSouth Fiber Achieves a 248% Increase in Mobile App Adoption, Growing the Value of Its Brand While Reducing Trouble Calls and Exciting Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Calix Wins New Culture Awards for Best Benefits, Best Compensation, and Happiest Employees Amid Rapid Team Expansion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing While Doubling Take Rates for New EDGE Suite Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Calix to Post Third Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on October 25th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Calix tritt dem Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. (BREKO) bei, deren Mitglieder den Großteil der deutschen Glasfaserfestnetzwettbewerber (80%) repräsentieren.
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21CTC Telecom Goes All-in With Calix to Slash Call Volumes by 37 Percent and Truck Rolls by 34 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten