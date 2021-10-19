Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

"Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fourteenth consecutive yearKILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), …

"Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fourteenth consecutive year KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $3,771,100, an 11.5% increase over the third quarter of 2020. The reported earnings per share were $0.778 fully diluted compared to $0.692 fully diluted for the third quarter of 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,328,771,210, a 10.3% increase over September 30, 2020. "We have had an excellent 2021 thus far," stated Szyperski. "Nonperforming assets were 0.766% of total gross loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.868% at September 30, 2020. "We have been rigorously reviewing our loan portfolio since March 2020 and have been closely monitoring the effect the pandemic has had on our customers. Our loan customers have weathered all challenges well."