checkAd

Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 18:30  |  16   |   |   

"Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fourteenth consecutive yearKILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), …

"Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fourteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $3,771,100, an 11.5% increase over the third quarter of 2020. The reported earnings per share were $0.778 fully diluted compared to $0.692 fully diluted for the third quarter of 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,328,771,210, a 10.3% increase over September 30, 2020.

"We have had an excellent 2021 thus far," stated Szyperski. "Nonperforming assets were 0.766% of total gross loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.868% at September 30, 2020. "We have been rigorously reviewing our loan portfolio since March 2020 and have been closely monitoring the effect the pandemic has had on our customers. Our loan customers have weathered all challenges well."

Earlier this year Chesapeake Bank was recognized for the fourteenth consecutive year by American Banker magazine as a "Top 200 Community Bank" in the nation based on a three-year average return on equity. "We are rooted in the communities we serve - this is one of the keys to our success. The interconnectedness our organization feels with the community drives our mission," commented Szyperski.

At their October 14, 2021 meeting, the Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share dividend, payable on or about December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at December 1, 2021. "We feel this is a very strong dividend given the current market price of our stock. This translates into an approximate 1.89% dividend yield on the current stock price.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. "Like" Chesapeake Bank on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Jeffrey M. Szyperski
804-435-4249
1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668547/Chesapeake-Financial-Shares-Reports- ...

Chesapeake Financial Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Earnings "Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fourteenth consecutive yearKILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Cerrado Gold and Element 29 Resources ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Completion of Class C Unit Redemption Request
First Hydrogen To Build Two Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell Powered Light Commercial Demonstrator Vans
Dermata Announces Positive Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of DMT310 for the Treatment of ...
Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2021 Report
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...