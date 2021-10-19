checkAd

NAVYA and CHARLATTE MANUTENTION Announce the CE Certification of the AUTONOM TRACT AT135 And the Launch of an Experiment in Real Conditions With GEODIS

CHARLATTE AUTONOM, a joint venture between NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) and CHARLATTE MANUTENTION, announces that it has issued the CE declaration of conformity to the Machine Directive for the AUTONOM TRACT AT135, a decisive step towards its commercialization and operation in complete autonomy, without a safety driver.

A state-of-the-art design, in compliance with CE and ISO regulation

The AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is the result of an inherently safe technical development that allows it to issue its CE declaration in compliance with the 2006/42 Machine Regulation. To ensure the safe operation of the AT135 in its environment, a global risk assessment led to the development of a safe hardware and software architecture. As a result of this design, the AUTONOM TRACT complies with the industry standard ISO 3691-4:2020 for driverless industrial trucks.

Experiment with GEODIS in real conditions

The AUTONOM TRACT AT135 is already in use in real conditions on the production site of a major global car manufacturer, operated by the logistics company GEODIS. This experiment allows the AT135 to be evaluated under demanding conditions and to demonstrate, with performance measurements, its safe operation as well as its operational and economic relevance. It fits naturally into existing traffic, both indoors and outdoors, offering a maximum operating speed of 15km/h in full autonomy and a traction capacity of 25 tons.

Autonomous driving as a solution for the logistics sector

The main markets targeted by CHARLATTE AUTONOM are industrial and airport logistics, which are suffering from staffing issues due to the lack of manpower and need flexible solutions. As a pioneer in the electrification of handling vehicle fleets in industrial and airport environments, CHARLATTE MANUTENTION supports its customers in optimizing their performance by providing them with autonomous mobility solutions.

Pierre Lahutte, CEO of NAVYA, states: "The achievement of this new milestone is the result of the joint design work of CHARLATTE MANUTENTION and NAVYA, carried out in full compliance with industry standards. This CE certification demonstrates the safe operation of the AUTONOM TRACT AT135, based on Driven by NAVYA technology, and now allows us to launch its awaited commercialization in a context of increasing lack of qualified resources in the logistics sector".

