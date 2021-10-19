Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
(PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q3 operating profit SEK 6,554 million vs. estimate SEK 5,800 million.Q3 net interest income SEK 7,961 million vs. estimate SEK 8,000 millionQ3 net fee & commission income SEK 3,157 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 …
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q3 operating profit SEK 6,554 million vs. estimate SEK 5,800 million.
- Q3 net interest income SEK 7,961 million vs. estimate SEK 8,000 million
- Q3 net fee & commission income SEK 3,157 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 million
- Credit quality remained very good, and the credit loss ratio was 0.01%
- Expenses decreased by SEK 473 million, or 8%
