checkAd

Village Bank and Dominion Payroll Announce Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 18:48  |  62   |   |   

Midlothian, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midlothian, VA based Village Bank and Dominion Payroll are proud to announce a newly forged partnership where Dominion Payroll will serve as Village Bank’s endorsed payroll and Human Resources (HR) partner. Village Bank commercial customers will now enjoy seamless access to Dominion Payroll’s growing list of HR services including Time & Attendance, Applicant Tracking, Employee Onboarding, Benefits Administration, and fractional HR services. 

“Village Bank places an emphasis on personalized customer service and that aligns with our own approach”, states Dominion Payroll’s Chief Sales Officer Scott Goldberg. “We support and work with local businesses and are thrilled to announce this partnership with Village Bank.”

”An important facet of our customer service is listening to our customers and working to provide them with solutions they need to run a successful business,” adds Village Bank’s Max Morehead, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking. This is why we are thrilled to forge this partnership with Dominion Payroll. They not only offer a full range of quality payroll and HR services, but they will also be able to provide continuity in the high level of individual service our customers have come to expect from Village Bank.”

 

About Dominion Payroll

Founded in 2002, Dominion Payroll is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and has offices in Tennessee, Texas, the Carolinas, Colorado, Kentucky, and Florida, serving thousands of clients in all fifty states. In addition to payroll processing, the firm offers time and attendance, benefits administration, ACA compliance, applicant tracking, HR services, and employee onboarding. Often recognized as a top workplace, Dominion Payroll employs over 200 people across the country and is a 12-time Inc 5000 award winner. 

About Village Bank 

Headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia, Village Bank serves customers throughout the Central Virginia area and beyond and is known for its highly rated customer service. In addition to personal banking services, Village Bank offers a full suite of business banking services including business loans, deposit products and cash management solutions. With this partnership, Village Bank commercial customers can now enjoy the same level of personalized service with regard to payroll and HR services. Village Bank is a member FDIC.

 

Attachments 

CONTACT: Valenda Campbell
Village Bank
8044191232
vcampbell@villagebank.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Village Bank and Dominion Payroll Announce Partnership Midlothian, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midlothian, VA based Village Bank and Dominion Payroll are proud to announce a newly forged partnership where Dominion Payroll will serve as Village Bank’s endorsed payroll and Human Resources …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...