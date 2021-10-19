Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408978/6757D493C20CB3F4052AB91C94C3928A. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 844-200-6205 or 929-526-1599 and use the Conference ID: 430411.