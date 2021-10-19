checkAd

heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites Institutional and Individual Investors

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it's subsidiary heliosDX has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it's subsidiary heliosDX has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

heliosDX invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday October 27, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Operations Officer, Yann Gerville-Réache in real time.

Mr. Gerville-Réache will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. At that time, Mr. Gerville-Réache will be joined by the Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Sweat. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Gerville-Réache and Mr. Sweat will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

heliosDX will be presenting at 10:30 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here (https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487783&tp_key=a4da498b ...) to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

