checkAd

EQS-News Medacta extends the personalized medicine concept to total knee revision surgeries with the unique and innovative MyKnee R patient-specific solution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 19:00  |  22   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch
Medacta extends the personalized medicine concept to total knee revision surgeries with the unique and innovative MyKnee R patient-specific solution

19.10.2021 / 19:00

Media release

Medacta extends the personalized medicine concept to total knee revision surgeries with the unique and innovative MyKnee R patient-specific solution

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 19 October 2021 - Medacta announces the release of MyKnee(R) R, the newest addition to its MySolutions(R) Personalized Ecosystem. MyKnee R is the unique-on-the-market patient-specific set of 3D-printed blocks that can be directly positioned on the failed primary implant in situ, in order to easily proceed with its replacement. Starting from a CT scan, MySolutions engineers create a 3D reconstruction of the patient's joint where a failed primary implant has been positioned. This reconstruction is then used to accurately plan the positioning of a new prosthesis, chosen from Medacta's portfolio of total knee replacement solutions, ranging from a minimum level of constraint (GMK(R) Sphere and GMK(R) Primary) to semi- and fully constrained solutions (GMK(R) Revision and GMK(R) Hinge). MyKnee R is the game-changing technology to facilitate the introduction to total knee revision surgeries, where even highly experienced surgeons are often confronted with complex and time-consuming cases.

Regarding this aspect, Dr. Vicente Leon, the first surgeon to use the system at the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de La Arrixaca (Murcia, Spain), says: "There is nothing better than being able to rely on a patient-specific solution for each kind of knee surgery. Medacta has more than ten years of experience in patient-specific solutions, and I think that the MyKnee R is a great addition to this range of options. Thanks to the 3D preoperative planning tool and the possibility of accurately and quickly replicating the planning during the surgery with the 3D-printed guides, every surgeon can easily achieve conservative bone cuts, none or minimal alteration of the joint line and an optimized alignment of revision implant components, also when revising failed total knee implants."

Seite 1 von 3
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Medacta extends the personalized medicine concept to total knee revision surgeries with the unique and innovative MyKnee R patient-specific solution EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch Medacta extends the personalized medicine concept to total knee revision surgeries with the unique and innovative MyKnee R patient-specific solution 19.10.2021 / 19:00 Media release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der DS Holding GmbH und beschließt eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies
DGAP-News: sdm SE steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 20 %: Zeichnung im Rahmen des IPO noch bis Montag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL Chain AG acquires 100 percent of DS Group: Revenue forecast raised to ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21EQS-News: First Surgery with Medacta's Minimally Invasive M.U.S.T. MC Platform
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten