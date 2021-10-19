Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 9:00
a.m. EDT.
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 866-248-8441. International callers may dial 929-477-0591. The confirmation code is 5719272. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only, First Aid Central, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit,Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, DMT, and Med-Nap.
