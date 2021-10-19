Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces Closing of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering, as well as the exercise of the over-allotment option in full by the underwriters resulting in the sale of an aggregate of 17,250,000 units (which includes 2,250,000 units issued in connection with the exercise of the over-allotment option). The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $172,500,000.

The Company is led by healthcare industry veterans Sandra Shpilberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Joing, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Timothy Zanni, Chairman of the Board, and board members Anthony Japour and Barbara Nelsen.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to identify promising opportunities in the healthcare industry, with a focus on digital health, life science tools and services, and innovative therapeutics. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target.

Each unit sold in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “SANB” and “SANBW,” respectively.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets (a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC) acted as an advisor to the Company on the transaction.

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole bookrunner for the offering. I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $175,087,500 was placed in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of October 19, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

