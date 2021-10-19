checkAd

Internationally Recognized Independent Third-Party Organization Recognizes PG&E’s Electric Asset Management Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 19:48   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today it achieved ISO 55001 certification for asset management systems in electric operations, a sign of progress in the company’s safety culture. Lloyd's Register, a United Kingdom-based system management assurance firm, awarded the certification.

Lloyd’s rigorous ISO 55001 evaluation process was more than three years in the making and included a comprehensive review of PG&E’s Electric Operations.

“PG&E has taken a stand that everyone and everything is always safe. And every day, we are making progress on this stand because it’s what our hometowns and customers expect and deserve. These rigorous certifications underscore our commitment to safely delivering reliable and affordable electric service and earning back trust and confidence in PG&E,” said Joe Bentley, senior vice president for Electric Engineering.

ISO 55001 is a set of requirements for an asset management system for managing complex assets focused on value, alignment of action, leadership and assurance. The certification validates practices and principles PG&E uses to manage its vast network of electric operations assets, which includes more than 18,000 miles of transmission lines, nearly 40,000 transmission towers, millions of distribution poles and nearly 1,000 substations throughout a service area that stretches from Bakersfield to Eureka and San Francisco to the Sierra Crest.

The certification mirrors one that the company’s Gas organization first achieved in 2014 for Gas Asset Management. Since then, Gas Operations has twice been recertified by Lloyd’s Register for best-in-class industry standards, most recently in late August of this year. In that audit, PG&E also was assessed and recommended for continued compliance with API 1173 (Pipeline Safety Management Systems) and successfully completed a surveillance audit for API 754, Process Safety Performance Indicators.

PG&E is the only gas utility in the United States with multiple international and industry certifications, which are considered as a benchmark for peer utilities.

The company’s Power Generation organization is also beginning its asset management process. Certification also exceeds requirements included in the Wildfire OII Settlement and the Plan of Reorganization approved by both the California Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Wertpapier


