PyroGenesis Secures $1.15 MM Phase 2 Contract Award from Innovative Solutions Canada to Develop a Hybrid Ceramic Powder Processing System

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Phase 2 (Prototype Development) contract of approximately $ 1.15 MM to develop a unique hybrid ceramic powder (HCP) processing system for the National Research Council Canada, Canada's largest federal research and development organization.

Carbon nanotubes hold significant potential for mechanical reinforcement in composite materials, including ceramic composites. However, the bundling of the carbon nanotubes has prevented this potential from being realized. PyroGenesis’ system utilizes a thermal plasma process to simultaneously synthesize carbon nanotubes and deposit them on a ceramic powder within a single plasma reactor. PyroGenesis is in the process of building an integrated and automated system to produce high quality ceramic powder products in a safe, economical, and highly scalable manner. PyroGenesis would first optimize the process, then finalize the design and manufacturing of the system. The Phase 2 project follows a successful Phase 1 proof of concept.

“The main competitive advantage of our solution is the ability to process ceramic powder in the same reactor as the carbon nanotube synthesis, allowing for production in a single step,” said Mr. Pierre Carabin, CTO and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis. “We believe this process will prove far more efficient and scalable than conventional technologies such as the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process. Additionally, we believe that our technology is capable of processing a variety of composite materials, which could lead to the development of new IP and product lines for other specialty powder production technologies.”

“This Phase 2 award reflects our commitment to developing innovative technology solutions,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “The success of this innovative process would allow us to further expand our capabilities in carbon nanotube and specialty powder production. In addition to its commercial potential, this process provides numerous environmental benefits. For instance, the main source of energy to drive the plasma torch will be renewable hydroelectric power.   We are extremely proud to have been chosen by the Government of Canada for this award, and believe our selection aligns with the goals of this program by supporting technological innovation and fostering economic development.”

