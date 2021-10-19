checkAd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has been nominated as a top three finalist for the 2021 Hygienix Innovation Award for its sustainable, cellulose-based GlatPure back sheet used in Hygiene products. This award promotes innovation within the disposable absorbent hygiene market.

“We are committed to offering our customers materials that are unique in terms of performance, comfort, and raw material composition, and can be responsibly disposed at end-of-life.” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to be nominated for this prestigious award.”

GlatPure is the first breathable, functional, non-leak barrier sheet available on the market that uses cellulose-based fibers and is compliant with the European Single-Use Plastics Directive. Our state-of-the-art back sheet provides customers with a dependable and sustainable solution, while remaining durable, soft, and breathable.

GlatPure offers reliable converting and is designed to be combined with Glatfelter’s high-performing absorbent cores and acquisition and distribution layers. Glatfelter will be presenting its innovations at Hygienix, a premier event for absorbent hygiene and personal care markets which is being held November 15-18, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793




