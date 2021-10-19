checkAd

Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes

19.10.2021   

Moves reflect growth and help advance minimally invasive care

  • Marshall Mohr named new EVP for Global Business Services
  • Jamie Samath named CFO
  • Dave Rosa named new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer
  • Henry Charlton named Chief Commercial Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced executive leadership changes that reflect the company’s growth and plans for advancing minimally invasive care globally.

Intuitive has created two new functional organizations: Strategy and Growth, and Global Business Services. These organizations will be led by experienced senior executives who have spent decades with Intuitive. Placing strategy and growth teams within a new organization will create clearer prioritization and stronger alignment for investments in support of the company’s long-term growth plan. Given the opportunities for continued growth, the new global business services organization will serve to align and scale processes, manage multi-year IT roadmaps, better use enterprise data for real-time decision-making, and maintain and execute global facilities and maintenance roadmaps.

The following executives will begin their duties on Jan. 1, 2022:

  • Marshall Mohr will assume the new role of Executive Vice President, Global Business Services, where he will lead Intuitive’s continued growth in infrastructure, processes, and systems and facilities. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for more than 15 years.

  • Jamie Samath will succeed Mohr to become Chief Financial Officer, focusing on Intuitive’s financial performance, growth objectives, and future fiscal trajectory. Samath has been with Intuitive since 2013, managing most of the finance functions during that time.

  • Dave Rosa will assume the new role of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, leading efforts to identify and realize long-term business opportunities, continuing to build the value of Intuitive’s product offerings, and ensuring customers clearly understand the value of Intuitive’s ecosystem in creating successful minimally invasive care programs. Rosa has been with Intuitive for more than 25 years, working across the business.
