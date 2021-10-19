Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Moves reflect growth and help advance minimally invasive care

Marshall Mohr named new EVP for Global Business Services

Jamie Samath named CFO

Dave Rosa named new Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

Henry Charlton named Chief Commercial Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced executive leadership changes that reflect the company’s growth and plans for advancing minimally invasive care globally.

Intuitive has created two new functional organizations: Strategy and Growth, and Global Business Services. These organizations will be led by experienced senior executives who have spent decades with Intuitive. Placing strategy and growth teams within a new organization will create clearer prioritization and stronger alignment for investments in support of the company’s long-term growth plan. Given the opportunities for continued growth, the new global business services organization will serve to align and scale processes, manage multi-year IT roadmaps, better use enterprise data for real-time decision-making, and maintain and execute global facilities and maintenance roadmaps.

The following executives will begin their duties on Jan. 1, 2022: