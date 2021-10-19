Ok Google. Tell me the best place to get the latest Pixel. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both coming to the Un-carrier on October 28 with pre-orders kicking off today. And the Un-carrier has a great deal for both new and existing customers!

Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G (Photo: Business Wire)

Get the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on Us (up to $900 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or get up to $450 off when trading in on ANY plan.

Get $500 off Google Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on ANY plan.

“T-Mobile and Google are back at it again, unleashing the fastest Pixels on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network,” said Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile. “And we’re not stopping there. These are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon, so customers know where they can really fly on our 5G network. And we have offers for both new and existing customers.”

Both of the new Pixels tap into the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network, lighting up Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in more places on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And Pixel customers will now be able to see when they are in an areas with Ultra Capacity to hit those super-fast speeds as fast as Wi-Fi. The new Pixels are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon.

The new lineup of 5G Pixels sport an all-new design with a metal frame and 3D glass panels on the back. Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google’s premium new chip, Tensor, the fastest mobile chip from Google and both run on Android 12. The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4” FHD+ display with dual rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide lens) and an 8MP front camera. The Pixel 6 comes packed with a 4614 mAh battery to stay powered up on the go. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7” QHD+ display with triple rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide + 48MP tele lens) and a 11MP front camera. It’s packed with a 5003 mAh battery. Both new smartphones include Google’s latest camera features such as, Magic Eraser which allows customers to perfect their photos by removing photobombers and distractions.