BowX Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with WeWork

The business combination is expected to provide WeWork with the previously announced gross cash proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion, which includes the cash held in the trust account, a fully committed PIPE and an equity backstop facility provided by Cushman & Wakefield. In addition, as previously disclosed, upon the closing of the business combination, WeWork will have access to up to 550,000,000 of senior secured debt in the form of 7.5% senior secured notes pursuant to its amended and restated master senior secured notes note purchase agreement with StarBright WW LP, an affiliate of SoftBank Group Corp.

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU, AND BOWXW) (“BowX”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its business combination with WeWork Inc. (“WeWork”), the leading flexible space provider. The business combination was supported by 97.9% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 77.6% of BowX’s outstanding shares.

BowX and WeWork will combine to create the leading publicly traded provider of flexible space and workplace management solutions, with a platform and global network that will ideally position the company to serve the multi-trillion office space market and enable the future of work.

The business combination is expected to close on October 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Following the close, WeWork and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WE”, on October 21, 2021.

About BowX Acquisition Corp.

BowX Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed by management of Bow Capital, including Vivek Ranadivé, and Murray Rode. Bow Capital is a venture capital fund bridging the best of academia, business, and entertainment. Mr. Ranadivé has four decades of experience and is founder and managing director of Bow Capital, as well as previous founder and CEO of TIBCO. Mr. Rode is senior advisor of Bow Capital and former CEO of TIBCO, with over 30 years of experience in tech.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we’re constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at https://wework.com.