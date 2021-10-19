checkAd

EANS-News Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 3rd Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.10.2021, 21:15  |  17   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly Report

Vienna -
Dear Sir or Madam,

Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results
for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021.



The documents with Q3 results are available here:

https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english [https://newsroom.a1.group/
News.aspx?l=english]

Further information can be found here:
https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations [https://www.a1.group/en/investor-
relations]


Kind regards,
A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations




Disclaimer for forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend",
"anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ
materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks
and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or
outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking
statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any
liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will
not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual
circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not
constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1
Telekom Austria Group.




Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
A1 Telekom Austria Group
Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420
Email: susanne.reindl@a1.group

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/5050798
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008


Telekom Austria Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 3rd Quarter 2021 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Quarterly Report Vienna - Dear Sir or Madam, Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zukunftsstall in Nordrhein-Westfalen: Millionenprojekt im Verzug
Neues Buch über den digitalen Euro / "Der digitale Euro ist das größte ...
Analyse zur Strompreis-Entwicklung / Schnellerer Ökostrom-Ausbau im Kohleausstieg führt ...
PepsiCo Deutschland führt Nutri-Score ein: Ab sofort auf Snacks, ab 2022 für alle Getränkemarken des PepsiCo-Konzerns (FOTO)
EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 ...
PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG
Industriegüterunternehmen schaffen das Potential für umfassende Dekarbonisierung in der ...
Investieren in das nachhaltige Wohnen der Zukunft: Pangaea Life startet einzigartigen Immobilien-Fonds (FOTO)
Automobili Pininfarina und BOVET 1822 präsentieren die neue Battista Tourbillon
Die Yili-Gruppe nimmt am COP15-Forum für ökologische Zivilisation teil, um über die ...
Titel
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
Neu von Compleo: die Wallboxserie Solo (FOTO)
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd, Marktkommentar von Alex Wehnert
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
Surge Copper durchschneidet 495 Meter mit 0,54 % Cu Äq, davon 126 Meter mit 0,85 % Cu Äq ...
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
BASF-Chef: Wir denken über weitere Investitionen in der Lausitz nach
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
next@acer: Acer erweitert sein Angebot an nachhaltigen Vero-Produkten (FOTO)
Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
Stonebranch Online 2021 verbindet die Teilnehmer mit den führenden Köpfen der ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:12 UhrTelekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
PLX AI | Analysen
18:18 UhrAktien Wien Schluss: Kaum bewegt - Andritz und Wienerberger gesucht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte