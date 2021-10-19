EANS-News Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 3rd Quarter 2021 Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.10.2021, 21:15 | | 17 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 21:15 |

Quarterly Report



Vienna -

Dear Sir or Madam,



Today, A1

for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021.







The documents with Q3 results are available here:



https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english [https://newsroom.a1.group/

News.aspx?l=english]



Further information can be found here:

https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations [https://www.a1.group/en/investor-

relations]





Kind regards,

A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations









Disclaimer for forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend",

"anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ

materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a

result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks

and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or

outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking

statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any

liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will

not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual

circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not

constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1

Telekom Austria Group.









Further inquiry note:

Susanne Aglas-Reindl

Head of Investor Relations

A1 Telekom Austria Group

Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 39420

Email: susanne.reindl@a1.group



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Telekom Austria AG

Lassallestrasse 9

A-1020 Wien

phone: 004350664 47500

FAX:

mail: investor.relations@a1.group

WWW: www.a1.group

ISIN: AT0000720008

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/5050798

OTS: Telekom Austria AG

ISIN: AT0000720008





