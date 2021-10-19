checkAd

EQRx and NHSE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enter into England’s First Population Health Partnership for Cancer Drugs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 19:42  |  16   |   |   

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Health Service in England (NHSE). The MOU signals the intention of NHSE and EQRx to enter into a long-term, strategic partnership to secure patient access to EQRx’s pipeline of innovative and cost-effective cancer medicines, contingent on regulatory approval by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and a positive health technology assessment recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Additionally, EQRx’s lead oncology programs, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, have been granted Innovation Passport designations through the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the ILAP partner organizations including the MHRA, NICE, Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) and The All Wales Therapeutics and Toxicology Centre (AWTTC). The ILAP was established in early 2021 to accelerate the development and access to promising medicines in the UK, with benefits including the potential for an accelerated Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) assessment as well as rolling review and a continuous benefit-risk assessment.

“We’re immensely proud to partner with the NHS, one of the largest public healthcare systems globally, who share our objective to bring innovative, cost-effective cancer medicines to patients in England,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “This MOU comes at a particularly exciting time, as our two lead pre-registrational cancer therapies, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, gain Innovation Passports as a first step towards securing approval and access through the UK’s new Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway.”

Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, and sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, have both shown promising Phase 3 data for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the UK, lung cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer.1 Every year, approximately 48,500 people in the UK are diagnosed with a new case of lung cancer, with NSCLC representing more than 87% of lung cancer cases.2

Seite 1 von 6


CM Life Sciences III (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQRx and NHSE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enter into England’s First Population Health Partnership for Cancer Drugs EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Health Service in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Jacksonville, ...
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Zoetis Announces Appointment of Robert J. Polzer, PhD, as President of Research & Development for ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21EQRx Appoints Kathy Giusti to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten