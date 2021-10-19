EQRx and NHSE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enter into England’s First Population Health Partnership for Cancer Drugs

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Health Service in England (NHSE). The MOU signals the intention of NHSE and EQRx to enter into a long-term, strategic partnership to secure patient access to EQRx’s pipeline of innovative and cost-effective cancer medicines, contingent on regulatory approval by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and a positive health technology assessment recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Additionally, EQRx’s lead oncology programs, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, have been granted Innovation Passport designations through the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the ILAP partner organizations including the MHRA, NICE, Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) and The All Wales Therapeutics and Toxicology Centre (AWTTC). The ILAP was established in early 2021 to accelerate the development and access to promising medicines in the UK, with benefits including the potential for an accelerated Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) assessment as well as rolling review and a continuous benefit-risk assessment.

“We’re immensely proud to partner with the NHS, one of the largest public healthcare systems globally, who share our objective to bring innovative, cost-effective cancer medicines to patients in England,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “This MOU comes at a particularly exciting time, as our two lead pre-registrational cancer therapies, aumolertinib and sugemalimab, gain Innovation Passports as a first step towards securing approval and access through the UK’s new Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway.”

Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, and sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, have both shown promising Phase 3 data for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the UK, lung cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer.1 Every year, approximately 48,500 people in the UK are diagnosed with a new case of lung cancer, with NSCLC representing more than 87% of lung cancer cases.2