The biggest and smartest Google phone is coming to Verizon — introducing Pixel 6

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google just unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a completely redesigned, fully loaded Google smartphone series coming to Verizon on October 28, with preorders kicking off today. For a limited time, you can save $700 on a new Pixel if you switch to Verizon and trade in select phones on a qualified Unlimited plan. Plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching1. Looking to upgrade to a Pixel 6? Existing customers can get up to $350 off Google Pixel 6 with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans2.

Introducing Pixel 6 — the smarter phone that gets you

Pixel is synonymous with great cameras, a fun user interface and the power, security and fun that Google is known for. This year, the Pixel family has been completely redesigned with a pro model (Pixel 6 Pro) and a premium edition (Pixel 6) to fit your style and personality. Here’s why they’re awesome:

Google puts the G in 5G. With 5G Ultra Wideband, you can download a movie super fast3. Gaming on the go is fast and smooth. And with Duo HD screen sharing, everyone on your call can watch the same video sports event together4. Both Pixels will also give you access to all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum.

Pixel’s most powerful camera system. Using next-level magical Google software and state-of-the-art camera technology, Pixel cameras revolutionized video and photography on smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro continue to raise the bar with greater accuracy, finer detail and richer colors — even in low light. With Pixel’s most advanced camera yet, you can remove the blur from faces, so you can see your subject clearly5, removes photobombers and distractions from your photos with Magic Eraser in Google Photos6. And portraits on the new Pixel phones can capture all people and skin tones beautifully and accurately. On the rear, both Pixels include wide and ultrawide pro-level cameras with a new main sensor that captures 150% more light7, and the Pixel 6 Pro adds a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom for even sharper photos.

A brilliant display, in more ways than one. Pixel 6 is just as durable as it is beautiful. The 6.4” Pixel 6 and 6.7” Pixel 6 Pro displays8 are made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones9. The Pixel 6 Pro intelligently adjusts up to 120 Hz for smoother, more responsive gaming, scrolling and moving between apps. And with LTPO technology, it can lower to 10 Hz to save battery. With IP68 protection, both Pixels can take a little water and dust10, and with high brightness mode, you can watch and play in bright sunlight.

