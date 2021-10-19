The Beauty Health Company Reminds Investors of Redemption of Public Warrants

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that as of October 18, 2021, approximately 6.86 million of the total approximately 15.33 million warrants (“Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated September 29, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”), had been exercised.

As previously announced on October 4, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of Public Warrants that such Public Warrants will be redeemed on November 3, 2021 in accordance with their terms. Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 3, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees (the “Private Warrants”) are not subject to the redemption.

As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Public Warrants that if any of the remaining approximately 8.47 million Public Warrants are not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 3, 2021, such unexercised Public Warrants will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to either (a) Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number: (212) 509-4000; email: cstmail@continentalstock.com; or (b) our information agent, Morrow Sodali LLC, at 470 West Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, telephone number: (800) 662-5200; email: SKIN.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.