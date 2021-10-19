Wish to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wish will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 4364918.