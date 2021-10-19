checkAd

Wish to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wish will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and a recorded replay of the conference call, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 4364918.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Wish’s SEC filings.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, Wish has become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

