Interactive Brokers Group Announces 3Q2021 Results

Net revenues were $464 million and income before income taxes was $234 million for this quarter, compared to net revenues of $548 million and income before income taxes of $334 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net revenues were $650 million and adjusted income before income taxes was $420 million for this quarter, compared to adjusted net revenues of $518 million and adjusted income before income taxes of $304 million for the same period in 2020.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.58 for the same period in 2020, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.78 for this quarter compared to $0.53 for the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Commission revenue increased $32 million, or 11%, from the year-ago quarter on higher customer stock and options trading volumes.

Net interest income increased $79 million, or 41%, from the year-ago quarter on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity.

Other income decreased $199 million from the year-ago quarter. This decrease was mainly comprised of (1) $191 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), which decreased to a $185 million mark-to-market loss this quarter from a $6 million mark-to-market gain in the same period in 2020; and (2) $30 million related to our currency diversification strategy, which lost $3 million this quarter compared to a gain of $27 million in the same period in 2020; partially offset by (3) the non-recurrence of a $13 million impairment loss on our investment in OneChicago Exchange recognized in the year-ago quarter.

50% pretax profit margin for this quarter, down from 61% in the year-ago quarter. 65% adjusted pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 59% in the year-ago quarter.

Total equity of $10.0 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

Business Highlights

Customer accounts increased 57% from the year-ago quarter to 1.54 million.

Customer equity grew 52% from the year-ago quarter to $353.8 billion.

Total DARTs 2 increased 24% from the year-ago quarter to 2.26 million.

increased 24% from the year-ago quarter to 2.26 million. Cleared DARTs increased 24% from the year-ago quarter to 2.02 million.

Customer credits increased 22% from the year-ago quarter to $86.2 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 67% from the year-ago quarter to $50.2 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $43 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.41%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $3 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (loss of $40 million).

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 311 $ 279 $ 1,030 $ 824 Other fees and services 49 45 160 123 Other income (loss) (170) 29 68 25 Total non-interest income 190 353 1,258 972 Interest income 325 240 1,022 853 Interest expense (51) (45) (169) (206) Total net interest income 274 195 853 647 Total net revenues 464 548 2,111 1,619 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 61 74 183 227 Employee compensation and benefits 98 77 291 239 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 19 17 58 51 Communications 8 6 24 19 General and administrative 44 37 138 206 Customer bad debt - 3 3 13 Total non-interest expenses 230 214 697 755 Income before income taxes 234 334 1,414 864 Income tax expense 28 32 116 65 Net income 206 302 1,298 799 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 164 256 1,057 675 Net income available for common stockholders $ 42 $ 46 $ 241 $ 124 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.59 $ 2.60 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.58 $ 2.58 $ 1.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 96,229,958 78,509,625 92,814,767 77,543,008 Diluted 96,989,968 79,120,548 93,671,689 78,243,699

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 42 $ 46 $ 241 $ 124 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes (9) 8 (21) 5 Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (9) 8 (21) 5 Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 33 $ 54 $ 220 $ 129 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.69 $ 2.37 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.69 $ 2.35 $ 1.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 96,229,958 78,509,625 92,814,767 77,543,008 Diluted 96,989,968 79,120,548 93,671,689 78,243,699 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 164 $ 256 $ 1,057 $ 675 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment (31) 37 (74) 24 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 133 $ 293 $ 983 $ 699

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,838 $ 4,292 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 23,125 15,903 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 14,400 27,821 Securities borrowed 3,811 4,956 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,108 792 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 659 630 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 50,503 39,333 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 4,038 1,254 Other assets 800 698 Total assets $ 106,282 $ 95,679 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 28 $ 118 Securities loaned 10,535 9,838 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 233 153 Other payables: Customers 84,087 75,882 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 781 182 Other payables 607 503 85,475 76,567 Total liabilities 96,271 86,676 Equity Stockholders' equity 2,331 1,951 Noncontrolling interests 7,680 7,052 Total equity 10,011 9,003 Total liabilities and equity $ 106,282 $ 95,679 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 98,175,951 23.5% 90,780,444 21.8% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 319,880,492 76.5% 325,960,034 78.2% Total IBG LLC membership interests 418,056,443 100.0% 416,740,478 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2018 328,099 21,880 18,663 368,642 1,478 2019 302,289 (8%) 26,346 20% 17,136 (8%) 345,771 (6%) 1,380 2020 620,405 105% 56,834 116% 27,039 58% 704,278 104% 2,795 3Q2020 160,015 14,701 7,453 182,169 2,846 3Q2021 193,218 21% 18,106 23% 8,228 10% 219,552 21% 3,431 2Q2021 196,659 16,130 7,975 220,764 3,504 3Q2021 193,218 (2%) 18,106 12% 8,228 3% 219,552 (1%) 3,431

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 408,406 151,762 210,257,186 2019 390,739 (4%) 128,770 (15%) 176,752,967 (16%) 2020 624,035 60% 167,078 30% 338,513,068 92% 3Q2020 163,972 39,186 87,514,614 3Q2021 214,988 31% 36,940 (6%) 172,828,874 97% 2Q2021 196,715 35,061 172,099,915 3Q2021 214,988 9% 36,940 5% 172,828,874 0% ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 358,852 148,485 198,909,375 2019 349,287 (3%) 126,363 (15%) 167,826,490 (16%) 2020 584,195 67% 164,555 30% 331,263,604 97% 3Q2020 153,612 38,685 85,893,357 3Q2021 205,797 34% 36,473 (6%) 172,082,316 100% 2Q2021 189,073 34,635 171,417,373 3Q2021 205,797 9% 36,473 5% 172,082,316 0% CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 313,795 146,806 194,012,882 2019 302,068 (4%) 125,225 (15%) 163,030,500 (16%) 2020 518,965 72% 163,101 30% 320,376,365 97% 3Q2020 137,660 38,405 83,246,086 3Q2021 186,656 36% 36,245 (6%) 169,002,045 103% 2Q2021 170,902 34,355 168,601,027 3Q2021 186,656 9% 36,245 6% 169,002,045 0% 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 49,554 3,277 11,347,811 2019 41,452 (16%) 2,407 (27%) 8,926,477 (21%) 2020 39,840 (4%) 2,523 5% 7,249,464 (19%) 3Q2020 10,360 501 1,621,257 3Q2021 9,191 (11%) 467 (7%) 746,558 (54%) 2Q2021 7,642 426 682,542 3Q2021 9,191 20% 467 10% 746,558 9% 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 3Q2021 3Q2020 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,536 981 57% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 353.8 $ 232.7 52% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,017 1,629 24% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,263 1,832 24% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.46 $ 2.69 (9%) Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 343 442 (22%) Consecutive Quarters 3Q2021 2Q2021 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,536 1,414 9% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 353.8 $ 363.5 (3%) Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,017 2,082 (3%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,263 2,304 (2%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.46 $ 2.38 3% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 343 382 (10%) 1 Excludes non-customers. 2 Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 37,239 $ 43,589 $ 41,212 $ 41,283 Customer margin loans 46,636 28,490 43,611 27,052 Securities borrowed 3,567 4,477 3,836 4,448 Other interest-earning assets 7,426 5,075 6,751 5,288 FDIC sweeps1 2,707 2,982 2,758 2,864 $ 97,575 $ 84,613 $ 98,168 $ 80,935 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 78,625 $ 68,867 $ 78,063 $ 65,716 Securities loaned 10,489 5,756 10,891 5,304 Other interest-bearing liabilities - 251 145 313 $ 89,114 $ 74,874 $ 89,099 $ 71,333 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ (4) $ 14 $ (4) $ 159 Customer margin loans2 141 83 386 287 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 123 86 434 228 Customer credit balances, net2 8 8 25 (55) Other net interest income1/3 9 10 25 47 Net interest income3 $ 277 $ 201 $ 866 $ 666 Net interest margin ("NIM") 1.13% 0.94% 1.18% 1.10% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities -0.04% 0.13% -0.01% 0.51% Customer margin loans 1.20% 1.16% 1.18% 1.41% Customer credit balances -0.04% -0.05% -0.04% 0.11%

1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, $2 million, $6 million, $14 million, and $14 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 million, $0 million, -$1 million, and $5 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 464 $ 548 $ 2,111 $ 1,619 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 3 (27) 14 6 Mark-to-market on investments2 184 (3) (28) (3) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (1) - (1) - Total non-GAAP adjustments 186 (30) (15) 3 Adjusted net revenues $ 650 $ 518 $ 2,096 $ 1,622 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 234 $ 334 $ 1,414 $ 864 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 3 (27) 14 6 Mark-to-market on investments2 184 (3) (28) (3) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (1) - (1) - Customer compensation expense4 - - - 103 Bad debt expense5 - - - 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments 186 (30) (15) 107 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 420 $ 304 $ 1,399 $ 971 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 65% 59% 67% 60%

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 42 $ 46 $ 241 $ 124 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 1 (5) 3 1 Mark-to-market on investments2 43 (1) (6) (1) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (1) - (1) - Customer compensation expense4 - - - 19 Bad debt expense5 - - - 0 Income tax effect of above adjustments6 (10) 1 1 (4) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes7 1 - 1 - Total non-GAAP adjustments 33 (4) (2) 16 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 75 $ 42 $ 239 $ 140 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.43 $ 0.58 $ 2.58 $ 1.58 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.01 (0.06) 0.03 0.02 Mark-to-market on investments2 0.44 (0.01) (0.06) (0.01) Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 Customer compensation expense4 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.24 Bad debt expense5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Income tax effect of above adjustments6 (0.10) 0.02 0.01 (0.05) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes7 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.34 (0.05) (0.02) 0.20 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 2.55 $ 1.79 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 96,989,968 79,120,548 93,671,689 78,243,699 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 , and the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) liability 3 .

, and the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) liability . We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expenses 4 , and unusual bad debt expense 5 .

, and unusual bad debt expense . We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expenses, unusual bad debt expense, and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets7.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our mark-to-market on investments, the remeasurement of our TRA liability, customer compensation expenses, unusual bad debt expense, and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 Remeasurement of our TRA liability represents the change in the amount payable to IBG Holdings LLC under the TRA, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2021.

4 Customer compensation expenses were incurred to compensate certain affected customers in connection with their losses on West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil contracts on April 20, 2020, as previously disclosed.

5 Unusual bad debt expense includes material losses on margin loans resulting from unusual events that occur in the marketplace. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses incurred by customers in excess of the equity in their accounts, related to the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event, as previously disclosed.

6 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

7 Remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets represents the change in the unamortized balance of deferred tax assets related to the step-up in basis arising from the acquisition of interests in IBG LLC, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2021.

