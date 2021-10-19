checkAd

QIAGEN Launches Novel QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB Tuberculosis Test for High-Burden Regions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch and CE marking of QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB test for tuberculosis (TB) infection, in order to help achieve global TB elimination targets by increasing access to easy and reliable TB testing, especially in high burden countries, low-resource regions.

A milestone in the fight against a pathogen estimated to be carried by over two billion people worldwide, built on the proven QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus technology, QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB is a portable device that enables the ultrasensitive digital detection of TB infection with an end-to-end workflow that is simple and cost efficient, and increases access to reliable Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) testing. QIAGEN will focus on regions that face a high burden of the disease, and where getting access to lab infrastructure and resources for testing are limited.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Qiagen!
Short
Basispreis 48,00€
Hebel 13,69
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 42,00€
Hebel 13,61
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“With QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB we have taken a great step towards leaving no one behind when facing a deadly disease like tuberculosis that is preventable and curable. With this groundbreaking new way to detect TB infections we can aid to prevent patients, especially those in high burden countries, from developing the active form of TB,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. “It combines QIAGEN’s proven QuantiFERON-TB technology with a very portable and field-friendly digital device to deliver extremely reliable results without the need for complex laboratory infrastructure at effective cost.”

A quantum leap from the traditional TB skin test, QuantiFERON-TB uses blood samples to test for interferon-gamma molecules released from T-cells that have come into contact with TB bacteria. QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB runs these tests on the digital eHub and eStick system, a true walkaway solution with random access and no calibration or maintenance. QIAreach QuantiFERON TB testing requires one patient visit and produces an easy-to-read result in 20 minutes after sample incubation, with the ability to record and send results for improved data management, making it ideal for TB screening programs.

QIAGEN will work with commercial distribution partners as well as the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility to ensure affordable access across all high burden, low and middle-income countries. In parallel, QIAGEN will continue its close collaboration with a variety of international organizations and public health institutions to help drive scale-up through innovative implementation projects.

Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN Launches Novel QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB Tuberculosis Test for High-Burden Regions QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch and CE marking of QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB test for tuberculosis (TB) infection, in order to help achieve global TB elimination targets by increasing access to easy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Jacksonville, ...
Zoetis Announces Appointment of Robert J. Polzer, PhD, as President of Research & Development for ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrQIAGEN bringt neuartigen Tuberkulosetest QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB für Regionen mit hoher Krankheitslast auf den Markt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21NORDLB stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.09.21QIAGEN erhält Auftrag vom US-Verteidigungsministerium zum weiteren Ausbau der Produktionskapazität für NeuMoDx
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21QIAGEN Receives U.S. Department of Defense Contract to Further Expand Production Capacity for NeuMoDx
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wegen Inflationssorgen mit Quartalsverlust
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Inflationsdaten treiben Anleger in die Defensive
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rutscht ins Minus - Unsicherheit bleibt hoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Corona-Gewinner Medizinbranche auf Erholungskurs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Erholung fortgesetzt - Markt bleibt nervös
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte