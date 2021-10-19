checkAd

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $19.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $26.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income per diluted share was $2.43 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.15 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with the Company’s continued strong financial results during the third quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We have the right team members to navigate market challenges, as we meet the ever changing demands for our customers. Our results validate the strategies we have implemented over the past years to grow our brands and deliver for our shareholders.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $19.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 4.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 17.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 26.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $0.20 per common share.
  • We repurchased approximately 178,000 shares at a cost of $3.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a $1.1 million, or 14.4%, increase compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Net interest income totaled $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a 4.7% increase compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.26 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a decrease of $174.0 million, or 12.2%, compared to $1.43 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Average loans held for investment decreased $63.8 million compared to $1.32 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as residential real estate loans continue to prepay at an accelerated rate.
  • Net interest margin increased five basis points to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was a result of lower average rates on deposits, as certificate of deposits repriced at lower rates. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points compared to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven by a decrease in average loan balance and a higher average cash balance.
  • The segment had a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a $1.0 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $100,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as one significant loan recovery payment was received during the quarter, compared to net recoveries of $85,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  
  • Noninterest income decreased $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to a decrease in gains from death benefit received on two bank owned life insurance policies during the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $116,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Other noninterest expense decreased $396,000 as certain loan-related expenses decreased. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense increased $360,000 primarily due to an increase in health insurance expense and Employee Stock Ownership Plan expense as the average stock price increased compared to the quarter ending September 30, 2020.
  • The efficiency ratio was 48.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 47.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $74.9 million, or 6.3%, compared to $1.18 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Average deposits increased $24.3 million, or 7.9% annualized compared to the $1.23 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.18% at September 30, 2021, 0.20% at June 30, 2021, and 0.31% at September 30, 2020.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.92% at September 30, 2021, 0.53% at June 30, 2021, and 0.39% at September 30, 2020.
  • PPP loans totaled $4.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The average balance for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $10.6 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, PPP loan interest income recognized was approximately $26,000 and the amortization of fee income was approximately $464,000. Net interest margin, excluding the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.63%. Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.68%.
  • The Company held approximately $3.5 million in loans, representing 0.3% of the total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $3.5 million in loans, $559,000 qualify as modifications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The remaining $2.9 million is composed of three loan relationships that are classified as troubled debt restructurings.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $15.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Loan originations decreased $241.2 million, or 18.6%, to $1.06 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.30 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 73.8% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 64.1% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $21.9 million, or 29.9%, to $51.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $73.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $1.24 billion in loans serviced for third parties. The sale generated $12.4 million in net proceeds and a $4.0 million gain. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company maintained servicing rights related to $160.8 million in loans previously sold to third parties.
  • Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 5.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $5.6 million, or 16.1%, to $29.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $34.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.
  • Professional fees decreased $4.0 million to $421,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $4.5 million of expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease related to a decrease in litigation costs compared to the prior year, as the Herrington settlement was resolved during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Other noninterest expense decreased $174,000 to $2.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $2.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease related to a decrease in the servicing fees on mortgage servicing rights due to the sale during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The CARES Act, signed into law at the end of March 2020, allowed for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the 60th day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, pursuant to the CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 was signed into law. Among other provisions, this Act extended the temporary delay on the adoption of CECL until January 1, 2022. We have elected to continue to delay adoption of CECL. As a result, our financial statements for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2021 include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC.
WATERSTONE BANK
11200 W. PLANK CT.
WAUWATOSA, WI 53226

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
   
  For The Three Months Ended September 30, For The Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2021       2020     2021       2020  
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:          
Loans $ 16,131     $ 18,224   $ 49,214     $ 54,404  
Mortgage-related securities   471       588     1,448       1,960  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   904       732     2,637       2,493  
Total interest income   17,506       19,544     53,299       58,857  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   947       3,495     3,542       11,760  
Borrowings   2,445       2,640     7,414       7,913  
Total interest expense   3,392       6,135     10,956       19,673  
Net interest income   14,114       13,409     42,343       39,184  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (700 )     1,025     (2,520 )     6,310  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   14,814       12,384     44,863       32,874  
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on loans and deposits   1,136       672     2,483       3,384  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   312       714     1,297       1,587  
Mortgage banking income   46,547       72,112     150,587       166,292  
Other   4,941       2,265     6,812       2,868  
Total noninterest income   52,936       75,763     161,179       174,131  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   34,229       39,405     102,278       100,695  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment   2,488       2,469     7,346       7,744  
Advertising   835       861     2,570       2,625  
Data processing   986       922     2,871       3,023  
Communications   331       339     988       994  
Professional fees   550       4,738     804       7,647  
Real estate owned   1       11     (11 )     55  
Loan processing expense   1,135       1,336     3,670       3,620  
Other   2,768       2,920     9,104       9,495  
Total noninterest expenses   43,323       53,001     129,620       135,898  
Income before income taxes   24,427       35,146     76,422       71,107  
Income tax expense   5,427       8,853     18,184       17,797  
Net income $ 19,000     $ 26,293   $ 58,238     $ 53,310  
Income per share:          
Basic $ 0.80     $ 1.08   $ 2.45     $ 2.16  
Diluted $ 0.79     $ 1.08   $ 2.43     $ 2.15  
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   23,785       24,297     23,790       24,720  
Diluted   23,960       24,380     23,987       24,842  
           


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
  September 30, December 31,
    2021     2020  
  (Unaudited)  
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Cash $ 327,288   $ 56,190  
Federal funds sold   12,097     18,847  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments   19,229     19,730  
Cash and cash equivalents   358,614     94,767  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   174,830     159,619  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   325,958     402,003  
Loans receivable   1,226,834     1,375,137  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   16,790     18,823  
Loans receivable, net   1,210,044     1,356,314  
     
Office properties and equipment, net   22,676     23,722  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   24,438     26,720  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   65,050     63,573  
Real estate owned, net   148     322  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   52,353     57,547  
Total assets $ 2,234,111   $ 2,184,587  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Liabilities:    
Demand deposits $ 217,078   $ 188,225  
Money market and savings deposits   371,719     295,317  
Time deposits   657,767     701,328  
Total deposits   1,246,564     1,184,870  
     
Borrowings   475,000     508,074  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   25,298     3,522  
Other liabilities   44,678     75,003  
Total liabilities   1,791,540     1,771,469  
     
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock   -     -  
Common stock   250     251  
Additional paid-in capital   179,312     180,684  
Retained earnings   277,316     245,287  
Unearned ESOP shares   (14,540 )   (15,430 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   233     2,326  
Total shareholders' equity   442,571     413,118  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,234,111   $ 2,184,587  
     
Share Information    
Shares outstanding   25,038     25,088  
Book value per share $ 17.68   $ 16.47  
Closing market price $ 20.49   $ 18.82  
Price to book ratio   115.89 %   114.27 %
     


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  September 30,
    2021       2021       2021       2020       2020  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $ 14,114     $ 14,277     $ 13,952     $ 14,316     $ 13,409  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (700 )     (750 )     (1,070 )     30       1,025  
Total noninterest income   52,936       52,044       56,199       69,886       75,763  
Total noninterest expense   43,323       43,297       43,000       47,163       53,001  
Income before income taxes   24,427       23,774       28,221       37,009       35,146  
Income tax expense   5,427       5,880       6,877       9,174       8,853  
Net income $ 19,000     $ 17,894     $ 21,344     $ 27,835     $ 26,293  
Income per share - basic $ 0.80     $ 0.75     $ 0.90     $ 1.17     $ 1.08  
Income per share - diluted $ 0.79     $ 0.74     $ 0.89     $ 1.17     $ 1.08  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.20     $ 0.70     $ 0.20     $ 0.50     $ 0.12  
           
Performance Ratios (annualized):          
Return on average assets - QTD   3.38 %     3.25 %     3.99 %     4.96 %     4.78 %
Return on average equity - QTD   17.25 %     16.49 %     20.49 %     27.11 %     26.30 %
Net interest margin - QTD   2.68 %     2.78 %     2.80 %     2.73 %     2.63 %
           
Return on average assets - YTD   3.54 %     3.62 %     3.99 %     3.77 %     3.35 %
Return on average equity - YTD   18.08 %     18.49 %     20.49 %     20.18 %     18.02 %
Net interest margin - YTD   2.75 %     2.79 %     2.80 %     2.67 %     2.64 %
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Past due loans to total loans   0.92 %     0.53 %     0.52 %     0.57 %     0.39 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.32 %     0.34 %     0.31 %     0.40 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.18 %     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.27 %     0.31 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable   1.37 %     1.34 %     1.33 %     1.37 %     1.31 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,573,194   $ 1,655,078   $ 1,657,260   $ 1,775,455   $ 1,766,715  
Mortgage related securities   108,743     100,056     90,457     91,199     96,529  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments   409,559     308,105     273,929     217,356     166,160  
    Total interest-earning assets   2,091,496     2,063,239     2,021,646     2,084,010     2,029,404  
Noninterest-earning assets   137,454     143,375     147,781     147,573     160,526  
    Total assets $ 2,228,950   $ 2,206,614   $ 2,169,427   $ 2,231,583   $ 2,189,930  
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Demand accounts $ 68,478   $ 63,610   $ 55,552   $ 53,771   $ 50,590  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts   391,599     350,270     314,418     304,467     282,349  
Certificates of deposit   663,343     690,196     705,712     726,132     741,265  
    Total interest-bearing deposits   1,123,420     1,104,076     1,075,682     1,084,370     1,074,204  
Borrowings   475,000     480,054     482,665     546,070     531,588  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,598,420     1,584,130     1,558,347     1,630,440     1,605,792  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   153,436     141,648     138,446     128,665     129,911  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   40,148     45,658     50,188     64,001     56,451  
    Total liabilities   1,792,004     1,771,436     1,746,981     1,823,106     1,792,154  
Equity   436,946     435,178     422,446     408,477     397,776  
    Total liabilities and equity $ 2,228,950   $ 2,206,614   $ 2,169,427   $ 2,231,583   $ 2,189,930  
           
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)          
Loans receivable and held for sale   4.07 %   3.99 %   4.06 %   4.08 %   4.10 %
Mortgage related securities   1.72 %   1.95 %   2.20 %   2.30 %   2.42 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments   0.88 %   1.12 %   1.30 %   1.59 %   1.75 %
    Total interest-earning assets   3.32 %   3.47 %   3.60 %   3.75 %   3.83 %
           
Demand accounts   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.07 %   0.07 %   0.09 %
Money market and savings accounts   0.24 %   0.23 %   0.32 %   0.53 %   0.67 %
Certificates of deposit   0.42 %   0.50 %   0.72 %   1.20 %   1.62 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits   0.33 %   0.39 %   0.57 %   0.96 %   1.29 %
Borrowings   2.04 %   2.06 %   2.10 %   1.97 %   1.98 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.84 %   0.90 %   1.05 %   1.30 %   1.52 %
           


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest income $ 14,090   $ 14,517   $ 14,247   $ 14,546   $ 13,461  
Provision for loan losses   (750 )   (750 )   (1,100 )   -     1,000  
Total noninterest income   1,726     1,630     1,243     1,655     3,104  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   5,360     4,874     4,975     5,159     5,000  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   909     887     1,025     934     874  
Advertising   233     260     209     244     252  
Data processing   531     466     511     511     490  
Communications   122     86     119     110     113  
Professional fees   130     198     194     5     266  
Real estate owned   1     -     (12 )   (63 )   11  
Loan processing expense   -     -     -     -     -  
Other   422     461     440     577     818  
Total noninterest expense   7,708     7,232     7,461     7,477     7,824  
Income before income taxes   8,858     9,665     9,129     8,724     7,741  
Income tax expense   2,092     2,128     1,786     1,926     1,565  
Net income $ 6,766   $ 7,537   $ 7,343   $ 6,798   $ 6,176  
           
Efficiency ratio - QTD   48.74 %   44.79 %   48.17 %   46.15 %   47.23 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   47.21 %   46.44 %   48.17 %   48.71 %   49.59 %
           

        

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
           
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Condensed Results of Operations:          
Net interest expense $ (2 ) $ (251 ) $ (350 ) $ (223 ) $ (58 )
Provision for loan losses   50     -     30     30     25  
Total noninterest income   51,290     50,556     55,035     68,500     73,143  
Noninterest expenses:          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   28,981     29,170     29,262     33,347     34,559  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,579     1,406     1,540     1,545     1,595  
Advertising   602     651     615     822     609  
Data processing   450     443     454     402     426  
Communications   209     240     212     225     226  
Professional fees   421     361     (524 )   441     4,465  
Real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
Loan processing expense   1,135     1,200     1,335     1,026     1,336  
Other   2,270     2,678     2,681     2,110     2,444  
Total noninterest expense   35,647     36,149     35,575     39,918     45,660  
Income before income taxes   15,591     14,156     19,080     28,329     27,400  
Income tax expense   3,341     3,761     5,096     7,252     7,284  
Net income $ 12,250   $ 10,395   $ 13,984   $ 21,077   $ 20,116  
           
Efficiency ratio - QTD   69.50 %   71.86 %   65.05 %   58.46 %   62.48 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD   68.71 %   68.32 %   65.05 %   65.20 %   67.95 %
           
Loan originations $ 1,055,500   $ 1,065,161   $ 1,115,091   $ 1,282,321   $ 1,296,725  
Purchase   73.8 %   75.4 %   56.1 %   59.2 %   64.1 %
Refinance   26.2 %   24.6 %   43.9 %   40.8 %   35.9 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)   4.54 %   4.81 %   4.86 %   5.40 %   5.44 %
(1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
           




