Vivos Therapeutics Announces 2021 Annual Breathing Wellness Conference Presented by The Vivos Institute

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced the commencement of the 3rd-annual Breathing Wellness Conference presented by The Vivos Institute, which will take place from October 20-23, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dentists from around the world to learn about the innovative and life-changing treatments for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and snoring

Dentists and medical doctors from around the world will hear from the industry’s top experts on OSA about its impact on chronic conditions such as heart disease, chronic fatigue, and dementia. Attendees will also have the opportunity learn how innovations supporting the science of dentofacial sleep medicine are transforming the future of dentistry forever.

“Dentists are essential to solving the sleep and breathing epidemic as they serve as the front line to proper screening, education, and increasingly, treatment. Our annual Breathing Wellness Conference gives us a chance to educate these individuals on the dangers of OSA and share more about the latest innovations in treatment as we seek to improve the oral and overall health of patients,” said Kirk Huntsman, CEO, Vivos. “Rather than patch OSA with temporary, invasive solutions like CPAP machines and surgery, dentists are leading the change and focusing on potentially life-changing treatments that address the root cause of OSA.”

Dentists and other doctors appearing at the Breathing Wellness Conference as guest speakers include: