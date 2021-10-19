checkAd

Latch to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 after the market closes.

Latch will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (833) 562-0132 for the U.S. or Canada, or (661) 567-1107 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, with Conference ID: 7987726. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.latch.com/investors, and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://www.latch.com/investors.

About Latch, Inc.
Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 39 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.‍

