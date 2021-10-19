checkAd

Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

Operating revenue improves 16.3% and net income improves 17.9% over 2020 quarter

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 17.9% improvement in net income to $21.3 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $18.0 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income improved 21.6% to $60.7 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, from $49.9 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020.

       
  Operating Results Comparison    
       
      Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage  
      Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase  
      Three Months   Nine Months   Year   Year  
      Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
      September 30,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
      2021 vs. 2020   2021 vs. 2020   2020 vs. 2019   2019 vs. 2018  
                             
  Operating revenue   16.3   9.2   3.7 %   7.1 %  
                             
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges   12.8 %   6.8   6.8 %   8.6 %  
                             
  Operating income   16.8 %   19.7   21.9 %   8.7 %  
                             
  Net income   17.9 %   21.6   13.8 %   11.0 %  
         

Operating revenue improved 16.3% to a record $251.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $216.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, and improved 9.2% to $706.8 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $647.0 million for the first nine months of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 12.8% to $221.2 million for the 2021 quarter from $196.1 million for the 2020 quarter, and improved 6.8% to $623.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $583.6 million for the first nine months of 2020. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $30.1 million for the 2021 quarter from $19.9 million for the 2020 quarter, and increased to $83.7 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $63.5 million for the first nine months of 2020 due to significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating income improved 16.8% to $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income improved 19.7% to $81.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $67.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 88.7% for each of the third quarters of 2021 and 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.1% for the third quarter of 2021 from 87.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for the first nine months of 2021 from 89.5% for the first nine months of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.0% from 88.4%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten said, “Marten’s talented and dedicated people continue to drive our consistent profitable growth. This quarter is yet another quarter over the last year and a half during the pandemic where we produced strong operating income improvement.”

“We have been heightening and will continue to heighten our emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers, while also increasing our driver compensation. Our approach, which I mentioned in our second quarter earnings release, is working despite the unrelenting national shortage of qualified drivers. With our peoples’ smart, hard work, we began the fourth quarter with 181 more of the industry’s top drivers than we employed at the beginning of the third quarter. Additionally, we increased our number of refrigerated containers by 53 during the third quarter, expanding our fleet to 607 containers at September 30th.”

“We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver profitable growth. Success breeds success.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2021     2020  
       (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 83,900     $ 66,127  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     99,686       83,426  
Other     6,208       4,202  
Prepaid expenses and other     22,150       21,903  
Total current assets     211,944       175,658  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     957,708       930,123  
Accumulated depreciation     (267,808 )     (275,950 )
Net property and equipment     689,900       654,173  
Other noncurrent assets     1,539       1,805  
Total assets   $ 903,383     $ 831,636  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 33,687     $ 25,702  
Insurance and claims accruals     41,128       39,595  
Accrued and other current liabilities     32,667       24,497  
Accrued dividends     44,789       -  
Total current liabilities     152,271       89,794  
Deferred income taxes     120,689       121,098  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     336       411  
Total liabilities     273,296       211,303  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,942,839 shares at September 30, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding     829       827  
Additional paid-in capital     85,539       85,070  
Retained earnings     543,719       534,436  
Total stockholders’ equity     630,087       620,333  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 903,383     $ 831,636  
                 

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 251,280     $ 216,011     $ 706,768     $ 647,041  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     81,091       74,797       229,385       221,034  
Purchased transportation     52,861       37,066       138,629       113,676  
Fuel and fuel taxes     33,909       24,268       94,853       73,433  
Supplies and maintenance     11,685       12,440       33,867       36,501  
Depreciation     25,371       25,580       76,598       76,979  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,606       2,749       8,036       8,003  
Insurance and claims     10,501       11,243       31,338       35,160  
Communications and utilities     2,181       1,999       6,320       5,961  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (4,536 )     (2,128 )     (11,859 )     (5,899 )
Gain on disposition of facility     -       (1,718 )     -       (1,718 )
Other     7,115       5,315       18,589       16,223  
                                 
Total operating expenses     222,784       191,611       625,756       579,353  
                                 
Operating income     28,496       24,400       81,012       67,688  
                                 
Other     (8 )     (17 )     (27 )     (127 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     28,504       24,417       81,039       67,815  
                                 
Income taxes expense     7,230       6,373       20,341       17,919  
                                 
Net income   $ 21,274     $ 18,044     $ 60,698     $ 49,896  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.26     $ 0.22     $ 0.73     $ 0.61  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.26     $ 0.22     $ 0.73     $ 0.60  
                                 
Dividends paid per common share   $ -     $ 0.04     $ 0.08     $ 0.093  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.54     $ 0.04     $ 0.62     $ 0.093  
                                 

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2020     2021 vs. 2020     2021 vs. 2020  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 86,889     $ 85,074     $ 1,815       2.1 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     12,728       8,549       4,179       48.9  
Total Truckload revenue     99,617       93,623       5,994       6.4  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     68,826       69,002       (176 )     (0.3 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     13,336       9,335       4,001       42.9  
Total Dedicated revenue     82,162       78,337       3,825       4.9  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     22,716       19,991       2,725       13.6  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     4,031       1,985       2,046       103.1  
Total Intermodal revenue     26,747       21,976       4,771       21.7  
                                 
Brokerage revenue     42,754       22,075       20,679       93.7  
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 251,280     $ 216,011     $ 35,269       16.3 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 11,670     $ 10,546     $ 1,124       10.7 %
Dedicated     8,521       11,024       (2,503 )     (22.7 )
Intermodal     2,840       1,304       1,536       117.8  
Brokerage     5,465       1,526       3,939       258.1  
Total operating income   $ 28,496     $ 24,400     $ 4,096       16.8 %
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     88.3 %     88.7 %                
Dedicated     89.6       85.9                  
Intermodal     89.4       94.1                  
Brokerage     87.2       93.1                  
Consolidated operating ratio     88.7 %     88.7 %                

                                                

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Nine Months     Nine Months     Nine Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2020     2021 vs. 2020     2021 vs. 2020  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 254,441     $ 254,897     $ (456 )     (0.2 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     36,032       28,058       7,974       28.4  
Total Truckload revenue     290,473       282,955       7,518       2.7  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     202,955       200,237       2,718       1.4  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     37,565       28,564       9,001       31.5  
Total Dedicated revenue     240,520       228,801       11,719       5.1  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     64,193       59,127       5,066       8.6  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     10,150       6,830       3,320       48.6  
Total Intermodal revenue     74,343       65,957       8,386       12.7  
                                 
Brokerage revenue     101,432       69,328       32,104       46.3  
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 706,768     $ 647,041     $ 59,727       9.2 %
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 36,282     $ 28,367     $ 7,915       27.9 %
Dedicated     28,074       31,009       (2,935 )     (9.5 )
Intermodal     6,151       3,564       2,587       72.6  
Brokerage     10,505       4,748       5,757       121.3  
Total operating income   $ 81,012     $ 67,688     $ 13,324       19.7 %
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     87.5 %     90.0 %                
Dedicated     88.3       86.4                  
Intermodal     91.7       94.6                  
Brokerage     89.6       93.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio     88.5 %     89.5 %                



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 99,617     $ 93,623     $ 290,473     $ 282,955  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,411     $ 3,955     $ 4,202     $ 3,865  
Average tractors(1)     1,499       1,637       1,553       1,685  
Average miles per trip     502       546       516       554  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     10.1 %     10.2 %     10.0 %     10.8 %
Total miles (in thousands)     35,945       41,210       111,513       125,082  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 82,162     $ 78,337     $ 240,520     $ 228,801  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,438     $ 3,295     $ 3,305     $ 3,304  
Average tractors(1)     1,523       1,593       1,574       1,548  
Average miles per trip     328       304       319       306  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.1 %     0.7 %     1.0 %     0.7 %
Total miles (in thousands)     31,511       33,843       95,765       98,553  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 26,747     $ 21,976     $ 74,343     $ 65,957  
Loads     8,257       9,306       24,885       27,736  
Average tractors     139       99       140       99  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 42,754     $ 22,075     $ 101,432     $ 69,328  
Loads     18,251       13,670       47,167       45,058  
                                 
At September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,204       3,329                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.4       1.7                  
Total trailers     5,291       5,368                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     3.2       2.9                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.7       1.6                  
Total refrigerated containers     607       401                  

        

    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 44,544     $ 50,640     $ 127,909     $ 154,707  
Net cash (used for) investing activities     (40,704 )     (34,558 )     (102,142 )     (93,748 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities     (612 )     (3,126 )     (7,994 )     (4,141 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     82,907       82,672       82,835       82,472  
Diluted     83,372       83,279       83,380       83,098  


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 101 and 132 tractors as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62731d52-45d0-495b ...





Disclaimer

