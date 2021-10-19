Atomera to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Thursday, October 28, 2021

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes …

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to discuss the results. The live webinar can be accessed through Atomera's investor relations website at https://ir.atomera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.