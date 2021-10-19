checkAd

Atomera to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes …

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to discuss the results. The live webinar can be accessed through Atomera's investor relations website at https://ir.atomera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668747/Atomera-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-20 ...

Atomera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atomera to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Thursday, October 28, 2021 LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
DrOwl and AMAC Announce a Strategic Partnership To Help Empower Seniors To Understand Their ...
Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2021 Report
Condor Provides Update on a Feasibility Study for the La India Project
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
GABY Inc. Leadership Team Steers San Diego's Mankind Dispensary Towards Major Operation, Cultural, ...
Gold Springs Resource Corp. New Gold Discovery at Charlie Ross
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Media Alert: Atomera Presenting at the International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices 2021 (SISPAD)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten