Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 NIC Fall Conference
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company will participate in the 2021 NIC Fall Conference November 1-3, 2021 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005127/en/
