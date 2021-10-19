Leading Chinese Bus OEM, Zhongtong Bus Partners with Allison Transmission to Provide Cleaner Public Transport in Armenia

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce a partnership with leading Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. to deliver 211 compressed natural gas (CNG) city buses equipped with Allison T270R transmissions to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

211 Zhongtong CNG city buses equipped with Allison T270R fully automatic transmissions have been shipped to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Allison’s products offer high reliability, stability, greater fuel economy and easier control of the bus that greatly reduces driver’s stress. Allison Automatics are ideal for city buses in heavy traffic conditions," said Zhang Zhengwei, Director of Zhongtong Bus North China.

As the capital of Armenia, Yerevan has posed challenges to city bus manufacturers due to its hot summers, cold winters and narrow downtown roadways. Natural gas buses reduce engine noise and emissions, resulting in an optimized solution for densely populated metropolises, as compared to buses with diesel engines. Specifically designed for inner city traffic, the 8-meter-long low-entry bus model complies with Euro V pollutant emission standards, and meets the operational needs of Yerevan’s public transport system.

"Allison's fully automatic transmission has its patented Continuous Power Technology, which delivers smoother, seamless shifts providing superior passenger comfort," said Zhengwei. "Its torque converter technology multiplies engine power to significantly improve startability and launch, resulting in higher operational productivity, maximizing the benefits of a natural gas engine."

Allison Automatics are perfectly suited to natural gas engines on city buses. While a manual or automated manual transmission (AMT) loses power with every shift, an Allison fully automatic transmission maintains power through the shift and optimizes acceleration speed, achieving better fuel economy, improved performance, and reduced emissions. Further, Allison Automatics smooth the volatility associated with spark-ignited engines, resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride. By comparison, manual and automated manual transmissions magnify the volatility of spark-ignited engines, which can create an uncomfortable and unpredictable driving experience.