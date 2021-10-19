checkAd

T2 Biosystems Appoints Laura Adams to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced the appointment of Laura Adams to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are excited to have Laura join the T2 Biosystems Board of Directors,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO at T2 Biosystems. “Her success as a healthcare delivery innovator has deep roots in understanding the critical threats posed by infections and sepsis. She will be a crucial asset to T2 Biosystems as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

Ms. Adams currently serves as Special Advisor at the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), providing leadership for the NAM Digital Health and Evidence Mobilization portfolios. Her primary expertise is digital health transformation, healthcare innovation, and human-centered care and for the past 20 years has held leadership positions across a wide variety of healthcare focused organizations and as a founding member of multiple healthcare IT companies.

Of note, from 2001 to 2019, Ms. Adams served as the the founding President and CEO of the Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI), an organization enabling the best healthcare for the state by providing and connecting trusted data. As part of her tenure she led the Rhode Island Statewide ICU Collaborative as Principal Investigator driving a 62% decrease in catheter-related central line infections; a 48% drop in ventilator-associated pneumonia; a 37% reduction in sepsis mortality; and an estimated $25M in avoided costs. During her time at RIQI, Health Data Management named her one of their 2018 Most Powerful Women in Health IT in the Thought Leader category and Becker’s Hospital Review named her to the 2018 and 2019 lists of Female Health IT Leaders to Know.

Previously, Ms. Adams also chaired the Institute of Medicine’s (IOM) Planning Committee for the “Digital Infrastructure for Population Health and a Learning Healthcare System” initiative. Ms. Adams was Founder, President and CEO of Decision Support Systems, a New York-based company specializing in Internet-based healthcare decision support. Laura Adams has been a long-time faculty member of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in Boston. She serves on the board of Translational Medicine Accelerator (TMA), a Boston-based precision medicine company focusing on patients with recalcitrant and rare diseases; and the Oversight Council for the MA Center for Health Information and Analysis. Ms. Adams earned a Master of Science from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, and a B.S. from the University of Northern Colorado, of which she was named Distinguished Alumnus in 2010.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T2 Biosystems Appoints Laura Adams to Its Board of Directors LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced the appointment of Laura Adams to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
TC Energy to issue third quarter results on Nov. 5
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...