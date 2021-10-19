checkAd

Altra Appoints Financial Executive La Vonda Williams to its Board of Directors

Appointment Enhances Board’s Financial, Operational, and Equity Markets Expertise and Health End-Market Experience

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission, and automation products, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed La Vonda Williams, Chief Financial Officer of Onegevity Health, as a new director, effective October 19, 2021. Ms. Williams’ appointment follows the appointments of Nicole Parent Haughey and Scott Hall in 2020, marking a significant refreshment of the composition of Altra’s Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome La Vonda, an innovative, influential and proven leader, to the Altra Board,” said Carl Christenson, Altra CEO and Chairman of the Board. “La Vonda brings highly relevant and valuable financial, operational, and equity markets expertise, as well as deep knowledge of the attractive health end-market. As we continue to transform Altra into a premier company with industry-leading technology, La Vonda’s background is well suited to enable her to make a significant contribution in developing the strategy, technical roadmap, and appropriate skillsets within the Company.”

“Altra is a market-leading industrial company with differentiated offerings across several attractive end-markets. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on Altra’s Board and work with the talented management team as the Company continues to execute on its transformational strategy and deliver value to all of its stakeholders,” added Ms. Williams.

Ms. Williams fills a newly created seat on the Board, which now consists of eight members, seven of whom are independent and three of whom are women.

Ms. Williams, 50, serves as Chief Financial Officer of Onegevity Health (acquired by Thorne HealthTech, Inc., in early 2021), a health intelligence company with a precision health and wellness platform, a position she has held since 2019. As CFO of Onegevity Health, she is instrumental in implementing product strategies and cultivating organizational culture change. Before joining Onegevity, she served as Vice President of Equity Derivatives Operations at Goldman Sachs, working there from 2014 to 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Williams served as Chief Operating Officer for Solaire Generation, Inc., a solar energy equipment company. Ms. Williams holds an M.B.A. from Stanford University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Harvard University.

