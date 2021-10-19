checkAd

Mercurity Fintech Holding Announces $5 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) ("Mercurity" or the "Company"), a fintech company powered by blockchain technology and provides services including asset digitization, and cross-border remittance technology support, announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements with investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million to the Company, which will be settled in the form of USDC. Pursuant to the private placements, the Company will issue up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.00875 per ordinary share, and warrants to purchase up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at agreed prices. The Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each ADS represents 360 ordinary shares. Mercurity expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including continued investments in purchasing Bitcoin mining hardware, product development, research and development expenses, and working capital.

The private placements are expected to close before the end of October 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The investors have agreed to a contractual lock-up restriction of their shares to be acquired in the transaction for 180 days after the closing. The securities issuance is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.
Mercurity is a fintech company powered by blockchain technology and engages in digital asset trading, asset digitization, cross-border remittance, and other services. Mercurity aims to offer a trusted platform to help users access broader crypto-economy such as Bitcoin mining, digital currency investment, and trading by providing compliant, professional, and highly efficient services. For additional company information, please visit www.mercurity.com. Mercurity routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Mercurity's control, which may cause Mercurity's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Mercurity's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Mercurity does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law. 

CONTACT: Mercurity investor and media Contact:
In the United States
International Elite Capital Inc. 
Vicky Chueng
Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989 
Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com

In China
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. 
Xingyan Gao
Email: communication@mfhfintech.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercurity Fintech Holding Announces $5 Million Private Placement Shenzhen, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) ("Mercurity" or the "Company"), a fintech company powered by blockchain technology and provides services including asset digitization, and cross-border …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
TC Energy to issue third quarter results on Nov. 5
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...