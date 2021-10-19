Casa Systems to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 2, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ third quarter results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.