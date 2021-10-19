checkAd

CN Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2021 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of sixty-one and a half cents (C$0.6150) per common share will be paid on December 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2021.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
1 (833) 946-3342
 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca

 





