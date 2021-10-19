Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Upcoming 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that David Millan, PhD, Foghorn’s Vice President of Chemistry, will be presenting at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, which is being held virtually October 26-29, 2021. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

“At Foghorn, we have spent the last four years building a drug discovery platform including robust protein degrader capabilities that we have applied to drugging the chromatin regulatory system at scale, in context, and in an integrated fashion,” stated Dr. Millan. “We use this part of our platform to evaluate and optimize novel heterobifunctional degrader compounds derived from our library of drug-like linkers in combination with E3 ligase binders. We have developed a robust suite of physiologically relevant screening assays that measure protein kinetics and enable us to generate and model ternary complexes.”

“Foghorn is actively advancing over eight protein degrader programs through both pre-clinical and clinical activities. Among these is FHD-609, a potent and highly selective heterobifunctional degrader of BRD9 with encouraging therapeutic potential as a new treatment for synovial sarcoma, an aggressive soft tissue cancer with limited treatment options. Having recently entered the clinic, FHD-609 is representative of the innovative capabilities of our targeted protein degradation platform that positions us to be a leader in the development of protein degrader therapeutics. We continue to advance our understanding of this emerging biology through multiple ongoing degrader programs, and I am excited to share our learnings and progress at this year’s TPD Summit,” concluded Dr. Millan.