Bumble Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.



To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (833) 362-0206 or international (914) 987-7675, access code 1288039, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.