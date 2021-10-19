checkAd

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and file its Form 10-Q and earnings supplemental after the market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial +1 (877) 407-9716, and international callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event.

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13723749. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year after the call date.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/.

Disclaimer

