Mastercard Strengthens Digital Asset Security with Close of CipherTrace Acquisition

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has completed its acquisition of CipherTrace, a leading cryptocurrency intelligence company that offers digital asset security and fraud solutions for some of the world’s largest banks, exchanges and other financial institutions.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Mastercard as we further enhance our strategic capabilities, technologies and teams to support the evolution of digital assets,” say Ajay Bhalla, president of Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard. “We believe that working together across the industry, we can deliver more security, transparency and trust to the payments ecosystem.”

The deal creates an integrated offering that combines AI, cyber and blockchain capabilities to provide businesses with greater transparency to help identify and understand their risks and manage regulatory and compliance obligations. The acquisition advances Mastercard’s digital assets strategy and differentiates its real-time payments infrastructure.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

