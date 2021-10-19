checkAd

Fabrinet to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2021

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 24, 2021 after market close on Monday, November 1, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results.

What:

 

Fabrinet First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call

When:

 

Monday, November 1, 2021

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

 

(888) 357-3694, domestic

 

 

(253) 237-1137, international

 

 

Conference ID: 3386329

Replay:

 

(855) 859-2056, domestic

 

 

(404) 537-3406, international

 

 

Conference ID: 3386329

Webcast:

 

https://investor.fabrinet.com/ (live and replay)

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Wertpapier


