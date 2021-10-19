CN Announces CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest’s Planned Retirement

Board Committee to lead global search for successor

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that Jean-Jacques (JJ) Ruest will retire as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective as of the end of January 2022, or such later time as a successor has been appointed to ensure a flawless transition.



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank JJ for his dedicated service to CN over 25 years and as CEO since 2018. He has provided the company and all of our stakeholders with strong and inspired leadership. JJ deferred discussions on his retirement plans in order to see the Company through the potential merger with KCS and closing of the transaction, and the introduction of the strategic plan announced on September 17th, 2021, which is beginning to demonstrate results. We are grateful for his leadership and his exemplary commitment of service to the Company and wish him the all the best in his upcoming retirement.”