checkAd

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:10  |  29   |   |   

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:

                   
    For the quarter
    3Q21   2Q21   3Q20
Net income ($000's)   $ 19,825     $ 24,200     $ 27,893  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.64     $ 0.77     $ 0.90  
Return on average tangible assets(1)     1.14 %     1.41 %     1.76 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     10.65 %     13.41 %     16.49 %

                                                      

(1) Ratios are annualized. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.


In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are pleased with this quarter’s results, delivering quarterly earnings of $0.64 per diluted share and pre-provision net revenue growth of 16.2% annualized over the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, our teams delivered impressive annualized loan growth of 16.5% fueled by record quarterly loan originations. Our prudent approach to extending new credit continues to result in excellent credit quality with just two basis points of annualized net charge-offs for the quarter. We maintain ample liquidity and a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.57% which serves as a source of strength as we execute on our growth strategies.”

Mr. Laney added, “Earlier this quarter, we announced strategic investments in two fintech firms, Finstro Global Holdings Inc. and Figure Technologies. Finstro and Figure are our initial partners working with NBH to introduce a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem serving small and medium-sized businesses. We believe we are on the verge of creating a business that will provide small and medium-sized businesses with access to a full range of banking services and block chain payment alternatives.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Net income totaled $19.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $24.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share during the second quarter. The return on average tangible assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.41%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 10.65%, compared to 13.41% last quarter.

Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.7 million. Excluding PPP loan fee income of $2.6 million, which was $0.5 million higher than last quarter, net interest income increased $2.2 million or 19.8% annualized. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining unamortized PPP loan fees totaled $2.4 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 11 basis points to 2.93% driven by excess cash liquidity being deployed into higher yielding originated loans. The yield on earning assets increased eight basis points, with the cost of deposits decreasing three basis points to 0.21%.

Loans
Total loans ended the quarter at $4.4 billion, an increase of $121.0 million over the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $173.9 million or 16.5% annualized, led by commercial loan growth of $138.2 million, or 19.2% annualized. Third quarter loan originations totaled a record $413.3 million, led by commercial loan originations of $301.7 million.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
Net loan loss provision recorded during the quarter was zero compared to a release of $5.9 million in the prior quarter. The quarter’s loan growth was offset by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.02% of total loans, compared to 0.07%. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved three basis points to 0.29% of total loans, and non-performing assets improved five basis points to 0.39% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.11%, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2021.

Deposits
Average total deposits increased $33.9 million or 2.2% annualized, to $6.1 billion for the third quarter 2021. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $67.6 million or 5.2% annualized. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved 72 basis points to 85.7% at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 72.1% at September 30, 2021, compared to 69.8% at June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $28.5 million, an increase of $3.3 million largely driven by higher mortgage banking income, which included a $1.3 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.3 million during the quarter. Included in other non-interest income was $0.8 million of deposit premium gain from the sale of one banking center during the third quarter. Additionally, other non-interest income included $0.4 million and $0.8 million of gains from fixed assets sales from banking center consolidations during the third and second quarters, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $51.3 million, an increase of $5.0 million, primarily due to transaction-related costs and higher performance-related compensation. Included in the quarter were $2.4 million of transaction-related expenses for the previously announced strategic investments in Finstro Global Holdings Inc. and Figure Technologies to further our vision for building a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. Salaries and benefits increased $1.1 million largely due to higher performance-related compensation. Problem asset workout expense increased $0.8 million due to the write-down of one previously acquired OREO property. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 65.9% at September 30, 2021, compared to 64.5% at June 30, 2021.

Income tax expense totaled $5.0 million during the third quarter, compared to $5.4 million. The effective tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 20.0%, compared to 18.4% during the prior quarter, driven by an increase in the full year projected income. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.

Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratios at September 30, 2021 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank were 10.43% and 8.91%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $844.7 million at September 30, 2021, decreasing $7.2 million primarily due to stock repurchase activity during the quarter.

Common book value per share increased $0.23 to $27.89 at September 30, 2021. The quarter’s earnings, net of dividends paid and share repurchases, increased the tangible common book value per share by $0.19 to $24.20 at September 30, 2021. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value per share increased $0.29 to $24.24 at September 30, 2021.

Recent Events
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption and is likely to continue to present challenges to our business. We continue to remain committed to ensuring our associates, clients and communities are receiving the support they need through our banking centers and our digital banking platform. Our teams have been working diligently to support our clients who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, including assistance with PPP loan forgiveness applications, and loan modifications, as needed. While access to vaccines in the United States has increased, the efficacy of those vaccines, the impact of emerging targeted vaccine mandates and new variants of the virus, and the length of time that the government-mandated measures must remain in place or potentially be reinstituted to address COVID-19 are unknown. The pandemic has had a negative impact to the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business operations, and it is not clear whether new outbreaks of COVID-19 cases will have further impact.

Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first nine months of 2020, except as noted)

Net income totaled $70.8 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, an increase of $9.4 million or 15.3% over the first nine months of 2020. The return on average tangible assets increased three basis points to 1.39%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 57 basis points to 13.04%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $141.5 million, decreasing $6.7 million or 4.5%, as a result of interest rate actions taken by the Federal Reserve during 2020 and lower non-PPP loan balances. Average earning assets increased $785.1 million, or 13.8%, primarily driven by increases in average interest bearing cash balances of $671.0 million and average investment securities of $411.5 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 56 basis points to 2.92% due to lower earning asset yields. The yield on earning assets decreased 82 basis points, driven by the remix of assets into lower-yielding cash balances. The cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 0.24%.

Loans outstanding totaled $4.4 billion, decreasing $134.4 million or 2.9%, due to loan payoffs including lower PPP loan balances of $271.5 million as a result of PPP loan forgiveness, which were partially offset by non-PPP loan growth. New loan originations over the trailing 12 months totaled $1.3 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $895.8 million including PPP loan originations of $121.1 million.

The Company recorded $9.4 million of net provision release during the first nine months of 2021, compared to $17.6 million of provision expense during the same period in 2020. The provision release was driven by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.03% of total loans, compared to 0.04% of total loans during the first nine months of 2020. Non-performing loans to total loans improved 12 basis points to 0.29%, compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.11% of total loans, compared to 1.34% at September 30, 2020.

Average total deposits increased $865.7 million or 16.9%, to $6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $956.6 million or 70.2%, and average transaction deposits increased $977.7 million, or 23.9%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased by 400 basis points to 85.7% at September 30, 2021. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 39.9% from 27.3% at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $87.1 million, representing a decrease of $19.8 million or 18.5%, driven by $26.3 million lower mortgage banking income due to slower refinance activity in 2021 and competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $2.0 million. Other non-interest income increased $4.6 million due to $3.5 million of gains from banking center-related sales activities during the first nine months of 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $147.3 million, a decrease of $10.4 million or 6.6% driven by lower mortgage-related compensation as well as the Company’s strategic efforts to improve operating efficiency. Included in the nine months of 2021 were $2.5 million of transaction-related expenses for the previously announced investments in our digital financial ecosystem. Salaries and benefits decreased $10.7 million primarily due to lower mortgage banking related compensation. Occupancy and equipment decreased $1.7 million largely due to efficiencies gained from the completion of the previously announced banking center consolidations. Problem asset workout expense decreased $0.5 million.

Income tax expense totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million, driven by 2021’s higher pre-tax income. Included in income tax expense was $0.4 million of tax benefit and $0.1 million of tax expense from stock compensation activity during the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusting for stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 18.9%, consistent with 2020.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 367-2403 (United States) / 0800 031 4838 (United Kingdom) using the confirmation code of 7577774 and asking for the NBHC Q3 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through October 25, 2021, by dialing (888) 203-1112 using the confirmation code of 7577774. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 81 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase or our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; adverse effects due to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company and its clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Analysts/Institutional Investors: Aldis Birkans, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com
Media: Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                             
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
  2021   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Total interest and dividend income $ 50,801   $ 48,450     $ 52,302     $ 148,464     $ 164,714  
Total interest expense   3,232     3,582       5,587       10,806       20,324  
Net interest income   47,569     44,868       46,715       137,658       144,390  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,315     1,279       1,275       3,862       3,843  
Net interest income FTE(1)   48,884     46,147       47,990       141,520       148,233  
Provision (release) expense for loan losses       (5,850 )     1,200       (9,425 )     17,630  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)   48,884     51,997       46,790       150,945       130,603  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges   3,947     3,568       3,742       10,989       10,962  
Bank card fees   4,530     4,614       4,039       13,217       11,206  
Mortgage banking income   16,615     13,979       34,943       52,973       79,246  
Other non-interest income   3,430     3,105       1,733       9,935       5,384  
OREO-related income             75       35       103  
Total non-interest income   28,522     25,266       44,532       87,149       106,901  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and benefits   32,556     31,439       38,614       97,518       108,251  
Occupancy and equipment   6,469     6,131       6,878       19,150       20,854  
Professional fees   3,251     649       714       4,642       2,082  
Other non-interest expense   7,624     7,019       7,443       21,496       21,222  
Problem asset workout   1,119     294       1,064       1,851       2,341  
Loss (gain) on sale of OREO, net       221       (119 )     192       (25 )
Core deposit intangible asset amortization   295     296       295       887       887  
Banking center consolidation-related expense       294       432       1,589       2,140  
Total non-interest expense   51,314     46,343       55,321       147,325       157,752  
                             
Income before income taxes FTE(1)   26,092     30,920       36,001       90,769       79,752  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,315     1,279       1,275       3,862       3,843  
Income before income taxes   24,777     29,641       34,726       86,907       75,909  
Income tax expense   4,952     5,441       6,833       16,070       14,487  
Net income $ 19,825   $ 24,200     $ 27,893     $ 70,837     $ 61,422  
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.64   $ 0.78     $ 0.91     $ 2.29     $ 1.99  
Earnings per share - diluted   0.64     0.77       0.90       2.27       1.97  

                                                      

(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                       
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
ASSETS                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 807,370     $ 1,004,493     $ 605,565     $ 445,103  
Investment securities available-for-sale   657,833       605,798       661,955       572,523  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   642,636       687,635       376,615       320,001  
Non-marketable securities   46,964       24,637       22,073       33,614  
Loans   4,421,760       4,300,757       4,353,726       4,556,121  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,155 )     (49,030 )     (59,777 )     (60,979 )
Loans, net   4,372,605       4,251,727       4,293,949       4,495,142  
Loans held for sale   158,066       134,805       247,813       273,003  
Other real estate owned   4,325       5,124       4,730       4,590  
Premises and equipment, net   94,114       95,019       106,982       108,860  
Goodwill   115,027       115,027       115,027       115,027  
Intangible assets, net   11,621       22,360       17,928       15,017  
Other assets   190,430       189,503       207,313       217,796  
Total assets $ 7,100,991     $ 7,136,128     $ 6,659,950     $ 6,600,676  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Liabilities:                      
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,447,099     $ 2,437,328     $ 2,111,045     $ 1,533,676  
Interest bearing demand deposits   546,597       555,865       514,286       976,133  
Savings and money market   2,264,083       2,240,359       2,064,769       2,079,585  
Total transaction deposits   5,257,779       5,233,552       4,690,100       4,589,394  
Time deposits   876,841       924,501       986,132       1,027,066  
Total deposits   6,134,620       6,158,053       5,676,232       5,616,460  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   21,427       22,957       22,897       23,904  
Other liabilities   100,228       103,252       140,130       160,955  
Total liabilities   6,256,275       6,284,262       5,839,259       5,801,319  
Shareholders' equity:                      
Common stock   515       515       515       515  
Additional paid in capital   1,013,064       1,011,200       1,011,362       1,010,145  
Retained earnings   273,900       260,821       223,175       202,238  
Treasury stock   (441,366 )     (422,365 )     (424,127 )     (424,621 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (1,397 )     1,695       9,766       11,080  
Total shareholders' equity   844,716       851,866       820,691       799,357  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,100,991     $ 7,136,128     $ 6,659,950     $ 6,600,676  
SHARE DATA                      
Average basic shares outstanding   30,800,590       30,947,206       30,784,896       30,756,116  
Average diluted shares outstanding   31,064,815       31,226,351       31,032,648       30,924,223  
Ending shares outstanding   30,288,131       30,800,985       30,634,291       30,594,412  
Common book value per share $ 27.89     $ 27.66     $ 26.79     $ 26.13  
Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP)   24.20       24.01       23.09       22.40  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP)   24.24       23.95       22.77       22.04  
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
Average equity to average assets   12.07 %     11.95 %     12.27 %     12.22 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   10.49 %     10.53 %     10.80 %     10.57 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.43 %     10.57 %     10.70 %     10.60 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.57 %     15.31 %     14.70 %     14.25 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.57 %     15.31 %     14.70 %     15.40 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.48 %     16.27 %     15.83 %     15.40 %

                                                      

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Period End Loan Balances by Type
          September 30, 2021       September 30, 2021
          vs. June 30, 2021       vs. September 30, 2020
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   % Change   September 30, 2020   % Change
Originated:                        
Commercial:                        
 Commercial and industrial $ 1,352,481   $ 1,253,745   7.9 %   $ 1,228,550   10.1 %
 Municipal and non-profit   878,988     860,740   2.1 %     883,065   (0.5 )%
 Owner-occupied commercial real estate   504,415     479,286   5.2 %     460,487   9.5 %
 Food and agribusiness   195,766     195,095   0.3 %     210,818   (7.1 )%
 PPP loans(1)   76,794     129,643   (40.8 )%     348,257   (77.9 )%
Total commercial   3,008,444     2,918,509   3.1 %     3,131,177   (3.9 )%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   605,143     570,252   6.1 %     515,415   17.4 %
Residential real estate   608,158     600,124   1.3 %     614,449   (1.0 )%
Consumer   17,735     17,942   (1.2 )%     20,196   (12.2 )%
 Total originated   4,239,480     4,106,827   3.2 %     4,281,237   (1.0 )%
                         
Acquired:                        
Commercial:                        
 Commercial and industrial   17,521     18,710   (6.4 )%     23,984   (26.9 )%
 Municipal and non-profit   347     359   (3.3 )%     576   (39.8 )%
 Owner-occupied commercial real estate   37,335     40,435   (7.7 )%     55,929   (33.2 )%
 Food and agribusiness   3,653     3,913   (6.6 )%     5,740   (36.4 )%
Total commercial   58,856     63,417   (7.2 )%     86,229   (31.7 )%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   65,784     67,368   (2.4 )%     101,672   (35.3 )%
Residential real estate   57,344     62,805   (8.7 )%     86,478   (33.7 )%
Consumer   296     340   (12.9 )%     505   (41.4 )%
Total acquired   182,280     193,930   (6.0 )%     274,884   (33.7 )%
   Total loans $ 4,421,760   $ 4,300,757   2.8 %   $ 4,556,121   (2.9 )%

                                                      

(1) PPP loan balances are net of fees and costs and include principal totaling $79,242, $134,632 and $356,913 as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
   


Originations(1)                            
                             
  Third quarter   Second quarter   First quarter   Fourth quarter   Third quarter
  2021   2021   2021
   2020   2020
Commercial:                            
Commercial and industrial $ 196,289   $ 147,030   $ 23,390     $ 96,625   $ 11,354
Municipal and non-profit   43,516     25,131     7,999       25,348     6,083
Owner occupied commercial real estate   53,445     48,225     27,093       36,085     23,758
Food and agribusiness   8,442     26,956     (10,104 )     19,191     13,876
PPP loans           121,141           122
Total commercial   301,692     247,342     169,519       177,249     55,193
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   55,392     58,532     49,195       52,018     24,937
Residential real estate   54,442     53,962     74,145       41,355     49,786
Consumer   1,810     2,267     1,353       1,858     2,980
Total $ 413,336   $ 362,103   $ 294,212     $ 272,480   $ 132,896

                                                      

(1) Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $29,154, $59,520, ($26,395), $50,982 and ($27,899) as of the third, second and first quarters of 2021 and the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
                                                       
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
    Average         Average   Average         Average   Average         Average
    balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                                                      
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)   $ 4,137,001     $ 41,865     4.01 %   $ 4,077,142     $ 40,036     3.94 %   $ 4,343,335     $ 40,973     3.75 %
Acquired loans     187,419       3,796     8.04 %     211,126       3,923     7.45 %     284,653       6,593     9.21 %
Loans held for sale     157,381       1,166     2.94 %     159,068       1,213     3.06 %     230,390       1,683     2.91 %
Investment securities available-for-sale     656,757       2,572     1.57 %     638,039       2,397     1.50 %     559,330       2,784     1.99 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity     671,053       2,178     1.30 %     572,534       1,723     1.20 %     242,511       1,253     2.07 %
Other securities     14,657       210     5.73 %     15,079       209     5.54 %     29,640       221     2.98 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell     799,779       329     0.16 %     888,600       228     0.10 %     254,931       70     0.11 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)   $ 6,624,047     $ 52,116     3.12 %   $ 6,561,588     $ 49,729     3.04 %   $ 5,944,790     $ 53,577     3.59 %
Cash and due from banks   $ 77,498                 $ 78,148                 $ 73,274              
Other assets     463,553                   472,142                   525,324              
Allowance for credit losses     (48,957 )                 (54,984 )                 (60,372 )            
Total assets   $ 7,116,141                 $ 7,056,894                 $ 6,483,016              
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits   $ 2,803,071     $ 1,516     0.21 %   $ 2,789,681     $ 1,572     0.23 %   $ 2,957,604     $ 1,990     0.27 %
Time deposits     903,935       1,711     0.75 %     937,579       2,004     0.86 %     1,038,983       3,501     1.34 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     19,681       5     0.10 %     19,891       6     0.12 %     22,667       10     0.18 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances               0.00 %               0.00 %     1,141       86     29.99 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 3,726,687     $ 3,232     0.34 %   $ 3,747,151     $ 3,582     0.38 %   $ 4,020,395     $ 5,587     0.55 %
Demand deposits   $ 2,422,976                 $ 2,368,810                 $ 1,515,058              
Other liabilities     107,233                   97,817                   155,205              
Total liabilities     6,256,896                   6,213,778                   5,690,658              
Shareholders' equity     859,245                   843,116                   792,358              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 7,116,141                 $ 7,056,894                 $ 6,483,016              
Net interest income FTE(2)         $ 48,884               $ 46,147               $ 47,990      
Interest rate spread FTE(2)                 2.78 %                 2.66 %                 3.04 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 2,897,360                 $ 2,814,437                 $ 1,924,395              
Net interest margin FTE(2)                 2.93 %                 2.82 %                 3.21 %
Average transaction deposits   $ 5,226,047                 $ 5,158,491                 $ 4,472,662              
Average total deposits     6,129,982                   6,096,070                   5,511,645              
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     177.75 %                 175.11 %                 147.87 %            

                                                      

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,315, $1,279 and $1,275 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021   For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
  Average         Average   Average         Average
  balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                              
Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,073,529     $ 121,461   3.99 %   $ 4,273,332     $ 128,392   4.01 %
Acquired loans   212,151       12,847   8.10 %     313,555       22,194   9.45 %
Loans held for sale   182,385       3,896   2.86 %     163,980       3,929   3.20 %
Investment securities available-for-sale   660,399       7,454   1.50 %     597,654       9,229   2.06 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity   555,818       5,317   1.28 %     207,107       3,689   2.37 %
Other securities   15,180       629   5.52 %     29,826       945   4.22 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell   776,472       722   0.12 %     105,430       179   0.23 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 6,475,934     $ 152,326   3.14 %   $ 5,690,884     $ 168,557   3.96 %
Cash and due from banks $ 78,953               $ 74,694            
Other assets   476,856                 510,941            
Allowance for credit losses   (54,249 )               (54,077 )          
Total assets $ 6,977,494               $ 6,222,442            
Interest bearing liabilities:                              
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,746,657     $ 4,740   0.23 %   $ 2,725,572     $ 6,829   0.33 %
Time deposits   936,088       6,050   0.86 %     1,048,116       12,075   1.54 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   20,310       16   0.11 %     30,322       125   0.55 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           0.00 %     127,456       1,295   1.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,703,055     $ 10,806   0.39 %   $ 3,931,466     $ 20,324   0.69 %
Demand deposits $ 2,320,160               $ 1,363,556            
Other liabilities   108,503                 147,929            
Total liabilities   6,131,718                 5,442,951            
Shareholders' equity   845,776                 779,491            
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,977,494               $ 6,222,442            
Net interest income FTE(2)       $ 141,520             $ 148,233    
Interest rate spread FTE(2)             2.75 %               3.27 %
Net interest earning assets $ 2,772,879               $ 1,759,418            
Net interest margin FTE(2)             2.92 %               3.48 %
Average transaction deposits $ 5,066,817               $ 4,089,128            
Average total deposits   6,002,905                 5,137,244            
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   174.88 %               144.75 %          

                                                      

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $3,862 and $3,843 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis
                 
  As of and for the three months ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 49,030     $ 55,057     $ 60,465  
Charge-offs   (322 )     (925 )     (619 )
Recoveries   101       198       133  
Provision expense (release)   346       (5,300 )     1,000  
Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 49,155     $ 49,030     $ 60,979  
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period   0.02 %     0.07 %     0.04 %
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period   0.02 %     0.07 %     0.04 %
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end   1.11 %     1.14 %     1.34 %
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at period end   1.13 %     1.18 %     1.45 %
Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end   382.59 %     353.22 %     322.95 %
Total loans $ 4,421,760     $ 4,300,757     $ 4,556,121  
Average total loans during the period   4,352,557       4,312,128       4,677,630  
Average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period   4,245,524       4,112,172       4,329,458  
Total non-performing loans   12,848       13,881       18,882  

Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

                 
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 1,302     $ 2,098     $ 6,587  
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest   495       767       161  
Non-accrual loans   12,848       13,881       18,882  
Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 14,645     $ 16,746     $ 25,630  
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans   0.30 %     0.34 %     0.42 %
                       

Asset Quality Data

                 
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
Non-performing loans $ 12,848     $ 13,881     $ 18,882  
OREO   4,325       5,124       4,590  
Total non-performing assets $ 17,173     $ 19,005     $ 23,472  
Accruing restructured loans $ 11,135     $ 11,844     $ 21,786  
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.29 %     0.32 %     0.41 %
Total non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans   0.30 %     0.33 %     0.45 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO   0.39 %     0.44 %     0.51 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans   0.39 %     0.46 %     0.56 %
                       


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Ratios(1)
                   
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the nine months ended
  September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Return on average assets 1.11 %   1.38 %   1.71 %   1.36 %   1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.14 %   1.41 %   1.76 %   1.39 %   1.36 %
Return on average equity 9.15 %   11.51 %   14.00 %   11.20 %   10.53 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 10.65 %   13.41 %   16.49 %   13.04 %   12.47 %
Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 72.08 %   69.84 %   81.12 %   72.08 %   81.12 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 39.89 %   39.58 %   27.31 %   39.89 %   27.31 %
Net interest margin(4) 2.85 %   2.74 %   3.13 %   2.84 %   3.39 %
Net interest margin FTE(2)(4) 2.93 %   2.82 %   3.21 %   2.92 %   3.48 %
Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5) 2.78 %   2.66 %   3.04 %   2.75 %   3.27 %
Yield on earning assets(3) 3.04 %   2.96 %   3.50 %   3.07 %   3.87 %
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3) 3.12 %   3.04 %   3.59 %   3.14 %   3.96 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3) 0.34 %   0.38 %   0.55 %   0.39 %   0.69 %
Cost of deposits 0.21 %   0.24 %   0.40 %   0.24 %   0.49 %
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 36.85 %   35.38 %   48.13 %   38.11 %   41.90 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.86 %   2.63 %   3.39 %   2.82 %   3.39 %
Efficiency ratio 67.05 %   65.66 %   60.30 %   65.14 %   62.42 %
Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 65.91 %   64.48 %   59.47 %   64.04 %   61.48 %
                   
Total Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)                  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29 %   0.32 %   0.41 %   0.29 %   0.41 %
Non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans 0.30 %   0.33 %   0.45 %   0.30 %   0.45 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.39 %   0.44 %   0.51 %   0.39 %   0.51 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans 0.39 %   0.46 %   0.56 %   0.39 %   0.56 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.11 %   1.14 %   1.34 %   1.11 %   1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans 1.13 %   1.18 %   1.45 %   1.13 %   1.45 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 382.59 %   353.22 %   322.95 %   382.59 %   322.95 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.02 %   0.07 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.04 %

                                                      

(1) Ratios are annualized.
(2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(3) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
(6) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual.
(7) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
(8) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.
   


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Tangible Common Book Value Ratios
                       
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021      December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
Total shareholders' equity $ 844,716     $ 851,866     $ 820,691     $ 799,357  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (121,688 )     (121,983 )     (122,575 )     (122,871 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill   9,841       9,612       9,155       8,927  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 732,869     $ 739,495     $ 707,271     $ 685,413  
                       
Total assets $ 7,100,991     $ 7,136,128     $ 6,659,950     $ 6,600,676  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (121,688 )     (121,983 )     (122,575 )     (122,871 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill   9,841       9,612       9,155       8,927  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,989,144     $ 7,023,757     $ 6,546,530     $ 6,486,732  
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:                      
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   11.90 %     11.94 %     12.32 %     12.11 %
Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (1.41 )%     (1.41 )%     (1.52 )%     (1.54 )%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   10.49 %     10.53 %     10.80 %     10.57 %
                       
Tangible common book value per share calculations:                      
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 732,869     $ 739,495     $ 707,271     $ 685,413  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding   30,288,131       30,800,985       30,634,291       30,594,412  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 24.20     $ 24.01     $ 23.09     $ 22.40  
                       
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income calculations:                      
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 732,869     $ 739,495     $ 707,271     $ 685,413  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax   1,397       (1,695 )     (9,766 )     (11,080 )
Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP)   734,266       737,800       697,505       674,333  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding   30,288,131       30,800,985       30,634,291       30,594,412  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 24.24     $ 23.95     $ 22.77     $ 22.04  
                               


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity
                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the nine months ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2021
   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Net income   $ 19,825     $ 24,200     $ 27,893     $ 70,837     $ 61,422  
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax     227       228       226       682       680  
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax   $ 20,052     $ 24,428     $ 28,119     $ 71,519     $ 62,102  
                               
Average assets   $ 7,116,141     $ 7,056,894     $ 6,483,016     $ 6,977,494     $ 6,222,442  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (112,026 )     (112,552 )     (114,122 )     (112,320 )     (114,406 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 7,004,115     $ 6,944,342     $ 6,368,894     $ 6,865,174     $ 6,108,036  
                               
Average shareholders' equity   $ 859,245     $ 843,116     $ 792,358     $ 845,776     $ 779,491  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (112,026 )     (112,552 )     (114,122 )     (112,320 )     (114,406 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 747,219     $ 730,564     $ 678,236     $ 733,456     $ 665,085  
                               
Return on average assets     1.11 %     1.38 %     1.71 %     1.36 %     1.32 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     1.14 %     1.41 %     1.76 %     1.39 %     1.36 %
Return on average equity     9.15 %     11.51 %     14.00 %     11.20 %     10.53 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     10.65 %     13.41 %     16.49 %     13.04 %     12.47 %
                                         


Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin
                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the nine months ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2021
   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Interest income   $ 50,801     $ 48,450     $ 52,302        $ 148,464     $ 164,714  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,315       1,279       1,275       3,862       3,843  
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 52,116     $ 49,729     $ 53,577     $ 152,326     $ 168,557  
                               
Net interest income   $ 47,569     $ 44,868     $ 46,715     $ 137,658     $ 144,390  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,315       1,279       1,275       3,862       3,843  
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 48,884     $ 46,147     $ 47,990     $ 141,520     $ 148,233  
                               
Average earning assets   $ 6,624,047     $ 6,561,588     $ 5,944,790     $ 6,475,934     $ 5,690,884  
Yield on earning assets     3.04 %     2.96 %     3.50 %     3.07 %     3.87 %
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)     3.12 %     3.04 %     3.59 %     3.14 %     3.96 %
Net interest margin     2.85 %     2.74 %     3.13 %     2.84 %     3.39 %
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)     2.93 %     2.82 %     3.21 %     2.92 %     3.48 %
                                         


Efficiency Ratio
                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the nine months ended
       September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
       2021
   2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
Net interest income   $ 47,569     $ 44,868     $ 46,715     $ 137,658     $ 144,390  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,315       1,279       1,275       3,862       3,843  
Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 48,884     $ 46,147     $ 47,990     $ 141,520     $ 148,233  
                               
Non-interest income   $ 28,522     $ 25,266     $ 44,532     $ 87,149     $ 106,901  
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 51,314     $ 46,343     $ 55,321     $ 147,325     $ 157,752  
Less: core deposit intangible asset amortization     (295 )     (296 )     (295 )     (887 )     (887 )
Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization   $ 51,019     $ 46,047     $ 55,026     $ 146,438     $ 156,865  
                               
Efficiency ratio     67.05 %     65.66 %     60.30 %     65.14 %     62.42 %
Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)     65.91 %     64.48 %     59.47 %     64.04 %     61.48 %




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:             For the quarter  3Q21 2Q21 3Q20Net income ($000's) $ 19,825  $24,200  $27,893 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64  $0.77  $0.90 Return …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
TC Energy to issue third quarter results on Nov. 5
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...