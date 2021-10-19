National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:
|For the quarter
|3Q21
|2Q21
|3Q20
|Net income ($000's)
|$
|19,825
|$
|24,200
|$
|27,893
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.90
|Return on average tangible assets(1)
|1.14
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.76
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|10.65
|%
|13.41
|%
|16.49
|%
(1) Ratios are annualized. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are pleased with this quarter’s results, delivering quarterly earnings of $0.64 per diluted share and pre-provision net revenue growth of 16.2% annualized over the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, our teams delivered impressive annualized loan growth of 16.5% fueled by record quarterly loan originations. Our prudent approach to extending new credit continues to result in excellent credit quality with just two basis points of annualized net charge-offs for the quarter. We maintain ample liquidity and a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.57% which serves as a source of strength as we execute on our growth strategies.”
Mr. Laney added, “Earlier this quarter, we announced strategic investments in two fintech firms, Finstro Global Holdings Inc. and Figure Technologies. Finstro and Figure are our initial partners working with NBH to introduce a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem serving small and medium-sized businesses. We believe we are on the verge of creating a business that will provide small and medium-sized businesses with access to a full range of banking services and block chain payment alternatives.”
Third Quarter 2021 Results
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2021, except as noted)
Net income totaled $19.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $24.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share during the second quarter. The return on average tangible assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.41%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 10.65%, compared to 13.41% last quarter.
Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $48.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.7 million. Excluding PPP loan fee income of $2.6 million, which was $0.5 million higher than last quarter, net interest income increased $2.2 million or 19.8% annualized. As of September 30, 2021, the remaining unamortized PPP loan fees totaled $2.4 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 11 basis points to 2.93% driven by excess cash liquidity being deployed into higher yielding originated loans. The yield on earning assets increased eight basis points, with the cost of deposits decreasing three basis points to 0.21%.
Loans
Total loans ended the quarter at $4.4 billion, an increase of $121.0 million over the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $173.9 million or 16.5% annualized, led by commercial loan growth of $138.2 million, or 19.2% annualized. Third quarter loan originations totaled a record $413.3 million, led by commercial loan originations of $301.7 million.
Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
Net loan loss provision recorded during the quarter was zero compared to a release of $5.9 million in the prior quarter. The quarter’s loan growth was offset by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.02% of total loans, compared to 0.07%. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved three basis points to 0.29% of total loans, and non-performing assets improved five basis points to 0.39% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.11%, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2021.
Deposits
Average total deposits increased $33.9 million or 2.2% annualized, to $6.1 billion for the third quarter 2021. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $67.6 million or 5.2% annualized. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved 72 basis points to 85.7% at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 72.1% at September 30, 2021, compared to 69.8% at June 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $28.5 million, an increase of $3.3 million largely driven by higher mortgage banking income, which included a $1.3 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.3 million during the quarter. Included in other non-interest income was $0.8 million of deposit premium gain from the sale of one banking center during the third quarter. Additionally, other non-interest income included $0.4 million and $0.8 million of gains from fixed assets sales from banking center consolidations during the third and second quarters, respectively.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $51.3 million, an increase of $5.0 million, primarily due to transaction-related costs and higher performance-related compensation. Included in the quarter were $2.4 million of transaction-related expenses for the previously announced strategic investments in Finstro Global Holdings Inc. and Figure Technologies to further our vision for building a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. Salaries and benefits increased $1.1 million largely due to higher performance-related compensation. Problem asset workout expense increased $0.8 million due to the write-down of one previously acquired OREO property. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 65.9% at September 30, 2021, compared to 64.5% at June 30, 2021.
Income tax expense totaled $5.0 million during the third quarter, compared to $5.4 million. The effective tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 20.0%, compared to 18.4% during the prior quarter, driven by an increase in the full year projected income. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.
Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratios at September 30, 2021 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank were 10.43% and 8.91%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $844.7 million at September 30, 2021, decreasing $7.2 million primarily due to stock repurchase activity during the quarter.
Common book value per share increased $0.23 to $27.89 at September 30, 2021. The quarter’s earnings, net of dividends paid and share repurchases, increased the tangible common book value per share by $0.19 to $24.20 at September 30, 2021. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value per share increased $0.29 to $24.24 at September 30, 2021.
Recent Events
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption and is likely to continue to present challenges to our business. We continue to remain committed to ensuring our associates, clients and communities are receiving the support they need through our banking centers and our digital banking platform. Our teams have been working diligently to support our clients who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, including assistance with PPP loan forgiveness applications, and loan modifications, as needed. While access to vaccines in the United States has increased, the efficacy of those vaccines, the impact of emerging targeted vaccine mandates and new variants of the virus, and the length of time that the government-mandated measures must remain in place or potentially be reinstituted to address COVID-19 are unknown. The pandemic has had a negative impact to the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business operations, and it is not clear whether new outbreaks of COVID-19 cases will have further impact.
Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the first nine months of 2020, except as noted)
Net income totaled $70.8 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, an increase of $9.4 million or 15.3% over the first nine months of 2020. The return on average tangible assets increased three basis points to 1.39%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 57 basis points to 13.04%.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $141.5 million, decreasing $6.7 million or 4.5%, as a result of interest rate actions taken by the Federal Reserve during 2020 and lower non-PPP loan balances. Average earning assets increased $785.1 million, or 13.8%, primarily driven by increases in average interest bearing cash balances of $671.0 million and average investment securities of $411.5 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 56 basis points to 2.92% due to lower earning asset yields. The yield on earning assets decreased 82 basis points, driven by the remix of assets into lower-yielding cash balances. The cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 0.24%.
Loans outstanding totaled $4.4 billion, decreasing $134.4 million or 2.9%, due to loan payoffs including lower PPP loan balances of $271.5 million as a result of PPP loan forgiveness, which were partially offset by non-PPP loan growth. New loan originations over the trailing 12 months totaled $1.3 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $895.8 million including PPP loan originations of $121.1 million.
The Company recorded $9.4 million of net provision release during the first nine months of 2021, compared to $17.6 million of provision expense during the same period in 2020. The provision release was driven by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.03% of total loans, compared to 0.04% of total loans during the first nine months of 2020. Non-performing loans to total loans improved 12 basis points to 0.29%, compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.11% of total loans, compared to 1.34% at September 30, 2020.
Average total deposits increased $865.7 million or 16.9%, to $6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $956.6 million or 70.2%, and average transaction deposits increased $977.7 million, or 23.9%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased by 400 basis points to 85.7% at September 30, 2021. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 39.9% from 27.3% at September 30, 2020.
Non-interest income totaled $87.1 million, representing a decrease of $19.8 million or 18.5%, driven by $26.3 million lower mortgage banking income due to slower refinance activity in 2021 and competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $2.0 million. Other non-interest income increased $4.6 million due to $3.5 million of gains from banking center-related sales activities during the first nine months of 2021.
Non-interest expense totaled $147.3 million, a decrease of $10.4 million or 6.6% driven by lower mortgage-related compensation as well as the Company’s strategic efforts to improve operating efficiency. Included in the nine months of 2021 were $2.5 million of transaction-related expenses for the previously announced investments in our digital financial ecosystem. Salaries and benefits decreased $10.7 million primarily due to lower mortgage banking related compensation. Occupancy and equipment decreased $1.7 million largely due to efficiencies gained from the completion of the previously announced banking center consolidations. Problem asset workout expense decreased $0.5 million.
Income tax expense totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million, driven by 2021’s higher pre-tax income. Included in income tax expense was $0.4 million of tax benefit and $0.1 million of tax expense from stock compensation activity during the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusting for stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 18.9%, consistent with 2020.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase or our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; adverse effects due to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company and its clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Total interest and dividend income
|$
|50,801
|$
|48,450
|$
|52,302
|$
|148,464
|$
|164,714
|Total interest expense
|3,232
|3,582
|5,587
|10,806
|20,324
|Net interest income
|47,569
|44,868
|46,715
|137,658
|144,390
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,315
|1,279
|1,275
|3,862
|3,843
|Net interest income FTE(1)
|48,884
|46,147
|47,990
|141,520
|148,233
|Provision (release) expense for loan losses
|—
|(5,850
|)
|1,200
|(9,425
|)
|17,630
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)
|48,884
|51,997
|46,790
|150,945
|130,603
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges
|3,947
|3,568
|3,742
|10,989
|10,962
|Bank card fees
|4,530
|4,614
|4,039
|13,217
|11,206
|Mortgage banking income
|16,615
|13,979
|34,943
|52,973
|79,246
|Other non-interest income
|3,430
|3,105
|1,733
|9,935
|5,384
|OREO-related income
|—
|—
|75
|35
|103
|Total non-interest income
|28,522
|25,266
|44,532
|87,149
|106,901
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and benefits
|32,556
|31,439
|38,614
|97,518
|108,251
|Occupancy and equipment
|6,469
|6,131
|6,878
|19,150
|20,854
|Professional fees
|3,251
|649
|714
|4,642
|2,082
|Other non-interest expense
|7,624
|7,019
|7,443
|21,496
|21,222
|Problem asset workout
|1,119
|294
|1,064
|1,851
|2,341
|Loss (gain) on sale of OREO, net
|—
|221
|(119
|)
|192
|(25
|)
|Core deposit intangible asset amortization
|295
|296
|295
|887
|887
|Banking center consolidation-related expense
|—
|294
|432
|1,589
|2,140
|Total non-interest expense
|51,314
|46,343
|55,321
|147,325
|157,752
|Income before income taxes FTE(1)
|26,092
|30,920
|36,001
|90,769
|79,752
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,315
|1,279
|1,275
|3,862
|3,843
|Income before income taxes
|24,777
|29,641
|34,726
|86,907
|75,909
|Income tax expense
|4,952
|5,441
|6,833
|16,070
|14,487
|Net income
|$
|19,825
|$
|24,200
|$
|27,893
|$
|70,837
|$
|61,422
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.91
|$
|2.29
|$
|1.99
|Earnings per share - diluted
|0.64
|0.77
|0.90
|2.27
|1.97
|(1)
|Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|807,370
|$
|1,004,493
|$
|605,565
|$
|445,103
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|657,833
|605,798
|661,955
|572,523
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|642,636
|687,635
|376,615
|320,001
|Non-marketable securities
|46,964
|24,637
|22,073
|33,614
|Loans
|4,421,760
|4,300,757
|4,353,726
|4,556,121
|Allowance for credit losses
|(49,155
|)
|(49,030
|)
|(59,777
|)
|(60,979
|)
|Loans, net
|4,372,605
|4,251,727
|4,293,949
|4,495,142
|Loans held for sale
|158,066
|134,805
|247,813
|273,003
|Other real estate owned
|4,325
|5,124
|4,730
|4,590
|Premises and equipment, net
|94,114
|95,019
|106,982
|108,860
|Goodwill
|115,027
|115,027
|115,027
|115,027
|Intangible assets, net
|11,621
|22,360
|17,928
|15,017
|Other assets
|190,430
|189,503
|207,313
|217,796
|Total assets
|$
|7,100,991
|$
|7,136,128
|$
|6,659,950
|$
|6,600,676
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,447,099
|$
|2,437,328
|$
|2,111,045
|$
|1,533,676
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|546,597
|555,865
|514,286
|976,133
|Savings and money market
|2,264,083
|2,240,359
|2,064,769
|2,079,585
|Total transaction deposits
|5,257,779
|5,233,552
|4,690,100
|4,589,394
|Time deposits
|876,841
|924,501
|986,132
|1,027,066
|Total deposits
|6,134,620
|6,158,053
|5,676,232
|5,616,460
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|21,427
|22,957
|22,897
|23,904
|Other liabilities
|100,228
|103,252
|140,130
|160,955
|Total liabilities
|6,256,275
|6,284,262
|5,839,259
|5,801,319
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|515
|515
|515
|515
|Additional paid in capital
|1,013,064
|1,011,200
|1,011,362
|1,010,145
|Retained earnings
|273,900
|260,821
|223,175
|202,238
|Treasury stock
|(441,366
|)
|(422,365
|)
|(424,127
|)
|(424,621
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|(1,397
|)
|1,695
|9,766
|11,080
|Total shareholders' equity
|844,716
|851,866
|820,691
|799,357
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,100,991
|$
|7,136,128
|$
|6,659,950
|$
|6,600,676
|SHARE DATA
|Average basic shares outstanding
|30,800,590
|30,947,206
|30,784,896
|30,756,116
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|31,064,815
|31,226,351
|31,032,648
|30,924,223
|Ending shares outstanding
|30,288,131
|30,800,985
|30,634,291
|30,594,412
|Common book value per share
|$
|27.89
|$
|27.66
|$
|26.79
|$
|26.13
|Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP)
|24.20
|24.01
|23.09
|22.40
|Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP)
|24.24
|23.95
|22.77
|22.04
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Average equity to average assets
|12.07
|%
|11.95
|%
|12.27
|%
|12.22
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|10.49
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.57
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.43
|%
|10.57
|%
|10.70
|%
|10.60
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.57
|%
|15.31
|%
|14.70
|%
|14.25
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.57
|%
|15.31
|%
|14.70
|%
|15.40
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.48
|%
|16.27
|%
|15.83
|%
|15.40
|%
|(1)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
|Period End Loan Balances by Type
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|vs. June 30, 2021
|vs. September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|% Change
|September 30, 2020
|% Change
|Originated:
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|1,352,481
|$
|1,253,745
|7.9
|%
|$
|1,228,550
|10.1
|%
|Municipal and non-profit
|878,988
|860,740
|2.1
|%
|883,065
|(0.5
|)%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|504,415
|479,286
|5.2
|%
|460,487
|9.5
|%
|Food and agribusiness
|195,766
|195,095
|0.3
|%
|210,818
|(7.1
|)%
|PPP loans(1)
|76,794
|129,643
|(40.8
|)%
|348,257
|(77.9
|)%
|Total commercial
|3,008,444
|2,918,509
|3.1
|%
|3,131,177
|(3.9
|)%
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|605,143
|570,252
|6.1
|%
|515,415
|17.4
|%
|Residential real estate
|608,158
|600,124
|1.3
|%
|614,449
|(1.0
|)%
|Consumer
|17,735
|17,942
|(1.2
|)%
|20,196
|(12.2
|)%
|Total originated
|4,239,480
|4,106,827
|3.2
|%
|4,281,237
|(1.0
|)%
|Acquired:
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|17,521
|18,710
|(6.4
|)%
|23,984
|(26.9
|)%
|Municipal and non-profit
|347
|359
|(3.3
|)%
|576
|(39.8
|)%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|37,335
|40,435
|(7.7
|)%
|55,929
|(33.2
|)%
|Food and agribusiness
|3,653
|3,913
|(6.6
|)%
|5,740
|(36.4
|)%
|Total commercial
|58,856
|63,417
|(7.2
|)%
|86,229
|(31.7
|)%
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|65,784
|67,368
|(2.4
|)%
|101,672
|(35.3
|)%
|Residential real estate
|57,344
|62,805
|(8.7
|)%
|86,478
|(33.7
|)%
|Consumer
|296
|340
|(12.9
|)%
|505
|(41.4
|)%
|Total acquired
|182,280
|193,930
|(6.0
|)%
|274,884
|(33.7
|)%
|Total loans
|$
|4,421,760
|$
|4,300,757
|2.8
|%
|$
|4,556,121
|(2.9
|)%
|(1)
|PPP loan balances are net of fees and costs and include principal totaling $79,242, $134,632 and $356,913 as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|Originations(1)
|Third quarter
|Second quarter
|First quarter
|Fourth quarter
|Third quarter
|2021
|2021
|
2021
|2020
|2020
|Commercial:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|196,289
|$
|147,030
|$
|23,390
|$
|96,625
|$
|11,354
|Municipal and non-profit
|43,516
|25,131
|7,999
|25,348
|6,083
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|53,445
|48,225
|27,093
|36,085
|23,758
|Food and agribusiness
|8,442
|26,956
|(10,104
|)
|19,191
|13,876
|PPP loans
|—
|—
|121,141
|—
|122
|Total commercial
|301,692
|247,342
|169,519
|177,249
|55,193
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|55,392
|58,532
|49,195
|52,018
|24,937
|Residential real estate
|54,442
|53,962
|74,145
|41,355
|49,786
|Consumer
|1,810
|2,267
|1,353
|1,858
|2,980
|Total
|$
|413,336
|$
|362,103
|$
|294,212
|$
|272,480
|$
|132,896
|(1)
|Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $29,154, $59,520, ($26,395), $50,982 and ($27,899) as of the third, second and first quarters of 2021 and the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|$
|4,137,001
|$
|41,865
|4.01
|%
|$
|4,077,142
|$
|40,036
|3.94
|%
|$
|4,343,335
|$
|40,973
|3.75
|%
|Acquired loans
|187,419
|3,796
|8.04
|%
|211,126
|3,923
|7.45
|%
|284,653
|6,593
|9.21
|%
|Loans held for sale
|157,381
|1,166
|2.94
|%
|159,068
|1,213
|3.06
|%
|230,390
|1,683
|2.91
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|656,757
|2,572
|1.57
|%
|638,039
|2,397
|1.50
|%
|559,330
|2,784
|1.99
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|671,053
|2,178
|1.30
|%
|572,534
|1,723
|1.20
|%
|242,511
|1,253
|2.07
|%
|Other securities
|14,657
|210
|5.73
|%
|15,079
|209
|5.54
|%
|29,640
|221
|2.98
|%
|Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|799,779
|329
|0.16
|%
|888,600
|228
|0.10
|%
|254,931
|70
|0.11
|%
|Total interest earning assets FTE(2)
|$
|6,624,047
|$
|52,116
|3.12
|%
|$
|6,561,588
|$
|49,729
|3.04
|%
|$
|5,944,790
|$
|53,577
|3.59
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|77,498
|$
|78,148
|$
|73,274
|Other assets
|463,553
|472,142
|525,324
|Allowance for credit losses
|(48,957
|)
|(54,984
|)
|(60,372
|)
|Total assets
|$
|7,116,141
|$
|7,056,894
|$
|6,483,016
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,803,071
|$
|1,516
|0.21
|%
|$
|2,789,681
|$
|1,572
|0.23
|%
|$
|2,957,604
|$
|1,990
|0.27
|%
|Time deposits
|903,935
|1,711
|0.75
|%
|937,579
|2,004
|0.86
|%
|1,038,983
|3,501
|1.34
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|19,681
|5
|0.10
|%
|19,891
|6
|0.12
|%
|22,667
|10
|0.18
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|1,141
|86
|29.99
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,726,687
|$
|3,232
|0.34
|%
|$
|3,747,151
|$
|3,582
|0.38
|%
|$
|4,020,395
|$
|5,587
|0.55
|%
|Demand deposits
|$
|2,422,976
|$
|2,368,810
|$
|1,515,058
|Other liabilities
|107,233
|97,817
|155,205
|Total liabilities
|6,256,896
|6,213,778
|5,690,658
|Shareholders' equity
|859,245
|843,116
|792,358
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,116,141
|$
|7,056,894
|$
|6,483,016
|Net interest income FTE(2)
|$
|48,884
|$
|46,147
|$
|47,990
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)
|2.78
|%
|2.66
|%
|3.04
|%
|Net interest earning assets
|$
|2,897,360
|$
|2,814,437
|$
|1,924,395
|Net interest margin FTE(2)
|2.93
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.21
|%
|Average transaction deposits
|$
|5,226,047
|$
|5,158,491
|$
|4,472,662
|Average total deposits
|6,129,982
|6,096,070
|5,511,645
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|177.75
|%
|175.11
|%
|147.87
|%
|(1)
|Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
|(2)
|Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,315, $1,279 and $1,275 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|balance
|Interest
|rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Originated loans FTE(1)(2)
|$
|4,073,529
|$
|121,461
|3.99
|%
|$
|4,273,332
|$
|128,392
|4.01
|%
|Acquired loans
|212,151
|12,847
|8.10
|%
|313,555
|22,194
|9.45
|%
|Loans held for sale
|182,385
|3,896
|2.86
|%
|163,980
|3,929
|3.20
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|660,399
|7,454
|1.50
|%
|597,654
|9,229
|2.06
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|555,818
|5,317
|1.28
|%
|207,107
|3,689
|2.37
|%
|Other securities
|15,180
|629
|5.52
|%
|29,826
|945
|4.22
|%
|Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell
|776,472
|722
|0.12
|%
|105,430
|179
|0.23
|%
|Total interest earning assets FTE(2)
|$
|6,475,934
|$
|152,326
|3.14
|%
|$
|5,690,884
|$
|168,557
|3.96
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|78,953
|$
|74,694
|Other assets
|476,856
|510,941
|Allowance for credit losses
|(54,249
|)
|(54,077
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,977,494
|$
|6,222,442
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,746,657
|$
|4,740
|0.23
|%
|$
|2,725,572
|$
|6,829
|0.33
|%
|Time deposits
|936,088
|6,050
|0.86
|%
|1,048,116
|12,075
|1.54
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|20,310
|16
|0.11
|%
|30,322
|125
|0.55
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|127,456
|1,295
|1.36
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,703,055
|$
|10,806
|0.39
|%
|$
|3,931,466
|$
|20,324
|0.69
|%
|Demand deposits
|$
|2,320,160
|$
|1,363,556
|Other liabilities
|108,503
|147,929
|Total liabilities
|6,131,718
|5,442,951
|Shareholders' equity
|845,776
|779,491
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,977,494
|$
|6,222,442
|Net interest income FTE(2)
|$
|141,520
|$
|148,233
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)
|2.75
|%
|3.27
|%
|Net interest earning assets
|$
|2,772,879
|$
|1,759,418
|Net interest margin FTE(2)
|2.92
|%
|3.48
|%
|Average transaction deposits
|$
|5,066,817
|$
|4,089,128
|Average total deposits
|6,002,905
|5,137,244
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|174.88
|%
|144.75
|%
|(1)
|Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
|(2)
|Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $3,862 and $3,843 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis
|As of and for the three months ended
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Beginning allowance for credit losses
|$
|49,030
|$
|55,057
|$
|60,465
|Charge-offs
|(322
|)
|(925
|)
|(619
|)
|Recoveries
|101
|198
|133
|Provision expense (release)
|346
|(5,300
|)
|1,000
|Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
|$
|49,155
|$
|49,030
|$
|60,979
|Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end
|1.11
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.34
|%
|Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at period end
|1.13
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.45
|%
|Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end
|382.59
|%
|353.22
|%
|322.95
|%
|Total loans
|$
|4,421,760
|$
|4,300,757
|$
|4,556,121
|Average total loans during the period
|4,352,557
|4,312,128
|4,677,630
|Average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period
|4,245,524
|4,112,172
|4,329,458
|Total non-performing loans
|12,848
|13,881
|18,882
Past Due and Non-accrual Loans
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest
|$
|1,302
|$
|2,098
|$
|6,587
|Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest
|495
|767
|161
|Non-accrual loans
|12,848
|13,881
|18,882
|Total past due and non-accrual loans
|$
|14,645
|$
|16,746
|$
|25,630
|Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.30
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.42
|%
Asset Quality Data
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Non-performing loans
|$
|12,848
|$
|13,881
|$
|18,882
|OREO
|4,325
|5,124
|4,590
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|17,173
|$
|19,005
|$
|23,472
|Accruing restructured loans
|$
|11,135
|$
|11,844
|$
|21,786
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.29
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.41
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.45
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|0.39
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.51
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans
|0.39
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.56
|%
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Ratios(1)
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Return on average assets
|1.11
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average tangible assets(2)
|1.14
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.36
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.15
|%
|11.51
|%
|14.00
|%
|11.20
|%
|10.53
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(2)
|10.65
|%
|13.41
|%
|16.49
|%
|13.04
|%
|12.47
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio (end of period)
|72.08
|%
|69.84
|%
|81.12
|%
|72.08
|%
|81.12
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period)
|39.89
|%
|39.58
|%
|27.31
|%
|39.89
|%
|27.31
|%
|Net interest margin(4)
|2.85
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.13
|%
|2.84
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin FTE(2)(4)
|2.93
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.21
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.48
|%
|Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5)
|2.78
|%
|2.66
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.75
|%
|3.27
|%
|Yield on earning assets(3)
|3.04
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.87
|%
|Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3)
|3.12
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.96
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3)
|0.34
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.69
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.21
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.49
|%
|Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2)
|36.85
|%
|35.38
|%
|48.13
|%
|38.11
|%
|41.90
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.86
|%
|2.63
|%
|3.39
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.39
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|67.05
|%
|65.66
|%
|60.30
|%
|65.14
|%
|62.42
|%
|Efficiency ratio FTE(2)
|65.91
|%
|64.48
|%
|59.47
|%
|64.04
|%
|61.48
|%
|Total Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.29
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.41
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.45
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|0.39
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans
|0.39
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.56
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.34
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans
|1.13
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.45
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|382.59
|%
|353.22
|%
|322.95
|%
|382.59
|%
|322.95
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans(1)
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|(1)
|Ratios are annualized.
|(2)
|Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
|(3)
|Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
|(4)
|Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
|(5)
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
|(6)
|Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual.
|(7)
|Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
|(8)
|Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Tangible Common Book Value Ratios
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|844,716
|$
|851,866
|$
|820,691
|$
|799,357
|Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|(121,688
|)
|(121,983
|)
|(122,575
|)
|(122,871
|)
|Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|9,841
|9,612
|9,155
|8,927
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|732,869
|$
|739,495
|$
|707,271
|$
|685,413
|Total assets
|$
|7,100,991
|$
|7,136,128
|$
|6,659,950
|$
|6,600,676
|Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|(121,688
|)
|(121,983
|)
|(122,575
|)
|(122,871
|)
|Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|9,841
|9,612
|9,155
|8,927
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,989,144
|$
|7,023,757
|$
|6,546,530
|$
|6,486,732
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|11.90
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.32
|%
|12.11
|%
|Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
|(1.41
|)%
|(1.41
|)%
|(1.52
|)%
|(1.54
|)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|10.49
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.57
|%
|Tangible common book value per share calculations:
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|732,869
|$
|739,495
|$
|707,271
|$
|685,413
|Divided by: ending shares outstanding
|30,288,131
|30,800,985
|30,634,291
|30,594,412
|Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|24.20
|$
|24.01
|$
|23.09
|$
|22.40
|Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income calculations:
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|732,869
|$
|739,495
|$
|707,271
|$
|685,413
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax
|1,397
|(1,695
|)
|(9,766
|)
|(11,080
|)
|Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP)
|734,266
|737,800
|697,505
|674,333
|Divided by: ending shares outstanding
|30,288,131
|30,800,985
|30,634,291
|30,594,412
|Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|24.24
|$
|23.95
|$
|22.77
|$
|22.04
|
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Net income
|$
|19,825
|$
|24,200
|$
|27,893
|$
|70,837
|$
|61,422
|Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax
|227
|228
|226
|682
|680
|Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax
|$
|20,052
|$
|24,428
|$
|28,119
|$
|71,519
|$
|62,102
|Average assets
|$
|7,116,141
|$
|7,056,894
|$
|6,483,016
|$
|6,977,494
|$
|6,222,442
|Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|(112,026
|)
|(112,552
|)
|(114,122
|)
|(112,320
|)
|(114,406
|)
|Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,004,115
|$
|6,944,342
|$
|6,368,894
|$
|6,865,174
|$
|6,108,036
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|859,245
|$
|843,116
|$
|792,358
|$
|845,776
|$
|779,491
|Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|(112,026
|)
|(112,552
|)
|(114,122
|)
|(112,320
|)
|(114,406
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|747,219
|$
|730,564
|$
|678,236
|$
|733,456
|$
|665,085
|Return on average assets
|1.11
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|1.14
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.36
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.15
|%
|11.51
|%
|14.00
|%
|11.20
|%
|10.53
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|10.65
|%
|13.41
|%
|16.49
|%
|13.04
|%
|12.47
|%
|Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Interest income
|$
|50,801
|$
|48,450
|$
|52,302
|$
|148,464
|$
|164,714
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,315
|1,279
|1,275
|3,862
|3,843
|Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|52,116
|$
|49,729
|$
|53,577
|$
|152,326
|$
|168,557
|Net interest income
|$
|47,569
|$
|44,868
|$
|46,715
|$
|137,658
|$
|144,390
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,315
|1,279
|1,275
|3,862
|3,843
|Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|48,884
|$
|46,147
|$
|47,990
|$
|141,520
|$
|148,233
|Average earning assets
|$
|6,624,047
|$
|6,561,588
|$
|5,944,790
|$
|6,475,934
|$
|5,690,884
|Yield on earning assets
|3.04
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.87
|%
|Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)
|3.12
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.96
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.85
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.13
|%
|2.84
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)
|2.93
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.21
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.48
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|As of and for the three months ended
|As of and for the nine months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Net interest income
|$
|47,569
|$
|44,868
|$
|46,715
|$
|137,658
|$
|144,390
|Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
|1,315
|1,279
|1,275
|3,862
|3,843
|Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP)
|$
|48,884
|$
|46,147
|$
|47,990
|$
|141,520
|$
|148,233
|Non-interest income
|$
|28,522
|$
|25,266
|$
|44,532
|$
|87,149
|$
|106,901
|Non-interest expense
|$
|51,314
|$
|46,343
|$
|55,321
|$
|147,325
|$
|157,752
|Less: core deposit intangible asset amortization
|(295
|)
|(296
|)
|(295
|)
|(887
|)
|(887
|)
|Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization
|$
|51,019
|$
|46,047
|$
|55,026
|$
|146,438
|$
|156,865
|Efficiency ratio
|67.05
|%
|65.66
|%
|60.30
|%
|65.14
|%
|62.42
|%
|Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)
|65.91
|%
|64.48
|%
|59.47
|%
|64.04
|%
|61.48
|%
0 Kommentare