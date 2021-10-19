Masonite Introduces Defendr Door System Designed to Impede Attacks Inside Buildings

“We believe it is important to create solutions that are intended to help provide students, educators, healthcare workers and other employees with safe spaces to learn and work,” said Alex Legall, Senior Vice President and Architectural Business Leader, Masonite. “Defendr adds a critical line of defense inside facilities where attacks may occur. It can help deter threats and tragic events like active shooters.”

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today unveils its Defendr Door System. It is designed to impede attacks inside buildings, providing valuable time for security personnel and law enforcement officers to respond.

The Masonite Defendr Door System is designed to slow attempts to enter a locked interior room by use of force. It is constructed with an extra heavy-duty core for added strength and Armoured One tactical security glass. Armoured One’s Security Glass is tested using the Shooter Attack Test Method, a method developed by Armoured One and Masonite in consultation with security experts based on the history of active shooters.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives, and Masonite shares this passion to protect and take care of people,” said Thomas Czyz, CEO and co-founder, Armoured One. “We chose to partner with Masonite because they understand not only the aesthetic value of designing for calm in today’s chaotic environments, but also the value of caring for the customer first.”

The superior protection of the Masonite Defendr Door System is offered in a variety of attractive design options, including trend-forward stained wood veneers, vibrant paint colors, and smooth laminate surfaces that complement the aesthetics of any facility. The high-end design options enable architects and designers to seamlessly integrate Defendr into building design while prioritizing safety and security.

“We recognize the need for an attack-resistant door system that is practical, aesthetically pleasing and affordable,” Legall said. “The Masonite Defendr Door System is designed to create safer spaces, which shouldn’t be a luxury.”

The Defendr Door System offers door construction options that qualify under Masonite’s Environmental Product Declaration: FSC Certification, NAUF, recyclable or regional materials options. Learn more about Masonite Architectural’s commitment to sustainability.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

ABOUT ARMOURED ONE, LLC

Armoured One, LLC is a full-service active shooter prevention and physical safety and security firm. Armoured One has developed unparalleled, both in capabilities and price, shooter-attack certified ballistic film and glass products to protect schools and businesses from an active-shooter attack. AO also provides active shooter prevention training and building security risk assessments to help customers cover all vulnerabilities and ensure the safety of their students and staff. Armoured One has partnered with names such as QED Enterprises, Avery Dennison, and Masonite to provide our premier products to more customers. For more information, visit our website at https://armouredone.com.

