checkAd

Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 22:15  |  12   |   |   

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the third quarter 2021 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3257022/BE43B9CA1A99E25D8C39723CE6D11D65

To participate in the live teleconference for third quarter 2021 financial results:

Domestic Live:

1-877-823-8690

International Live:

1-825-312-2236

Conference ID:

3128039

Password:

Summit

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 11, 2021:

Domestic Replay:

1-800-585-8367

International Replay:

1-416-621-4642

Conference ID:

3128039

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Summit Materials Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Jacksonville, ...
Zoetis Announces Appointment of Robert J. Polzer, PhD, as President of Research & Development for ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten