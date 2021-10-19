Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the third quarter 2021 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3257022/BE43B9CA1A99E25D8C39723CE6D11D65